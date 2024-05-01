ABC Supply Co., Inc. is racing to raise $4 Million for Homes For Our Troops with a $1 Million Donation Match in the month of May!

Taunton, MA, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAUNTON , Mass - The national nonprofit Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will be spotlighted during the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26, 2024. HFOT’s Platinum Partner, ABC Supply Co. Inc., gifted the design of the #14 AJ Foyt Racing car to help bring awareness to the organization’s mission of building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. ABC Supply has set their sights on a fundraising goal of $4 million and will also match all donations made to HFOT up to $1 million total for the entire month of May — also National Military Appreciation Month — from Wednesday, May 1, through Friday, May 31.

“We are grateful and honored that ABC Supply has chosen to spotlight Homes For Our Troops for another year during the 2024 Indy 500,” said HFOT President and CEO, Brigadier General (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. “Their generous $1 million match furthers our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives and enables us to get even more severely injured post-9/11 Veterans and their families into the specially adapted custom homes they need and deserve.”

ABC Supply Co. Inc., North America’s largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products, has been a multimillion-dollar supporter of HFOT since 2020.

“We’re honored to give back to the Veterans who have given so much and shine a light on the incredible mission of Homes For Our Troops this month and at the Indy 500,” says Mike Jost, chief operating officer of ABC Supply. “HFOT does so much for our nation’s Veterans, and we’re honored to support them with this fundraiser alongside our friends at AJ Foyt Racing.” This year marks the third straight year that ABC Supply has spearheaded the Indy 500-based Homes For Our Troops fund-raising campaign, which raised over $2 million in the first year and over $3 million last year.

Santino Ferrucci will be back behind the wheel of the No. 14 Chevrolet on Sunday, May 26, after a thrilling third-place finish in last year’s Indy 500.

“We are proud to be carrying the beautiful patriotic livery for Homes For Our Troops and ABC Supply on the No. 14 Chevrolet in this year’s Indianapolis 500. Finishing third last year has set the bar high for us, but we believe the team and Santino Ferrucci will be challenging for the win again,” shared Larry Foyt, president of A.J. Foyt Enterprises. “It is exciting to be part of this campaign to raise awareness and funds to support Homes For Our Troops, which has made such a positive difference in the lives of America's severely injured post-9/11 Veterans."

Homes For Our Troops has built and donated 379 homes in 45 states and currently has 77 active projects in various stages of construction nationwide. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services for Veterans.

Learn more about Homes For Our Troops and its mission at https://www.hfotusa.org/.

#

MEDIA CONTACT: Renee Gugliotta

Deputy Director of Marketing

Rgugliotta@hfotusa.org, 508.823.3300 ext. 216

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply’s sole focus has been serving professional contractors and “making it easy” for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need — including myABCsupply, which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere.

ABC Supply is an 18-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and a two-time recipient of Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award for Best Places to Work and is committed to hiring military veterans.

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 900 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com. Contractors can find resources for growing and improving their businesses on ABC Supply’s blog and the company’s LinkedIn page.

Attachments