Charles Clark to Headline PAINWeek 2024

Boca Raton, FL, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAINWeek , hosting the 18th Annual National Pain Conference, takes great pride in featuring a patient’s perspective to our diverse audience of healthcare professionals. Charles Clark, a real pain patient and former running champion, will take the stage at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from September 3-6 at PAINWeek 2024: CONNECTION EDUCATION TO APPLICATION . His keynote will offer a unique perspective on the providers' role in patient recovery, bridging the gap between knowledge and practical application.

Charles Clark’s Inspirational Keynote

Through The Eyes of a Patient: Transforming Pain Into A Thriving Life

Once celebrated as one of the world's fastest men, Charles Clark faced such adversity at a young age. With national victories and participation in global championships, he stood on the brink of a promising career until a career-ending injury shattered his dreams, leaving him feeling purposeless. This sense of loss is a common struggle for many individuals post-injury as well as those who may deal with pain daily.

However, Charles came to realize that his adversity could be the catalyst for his greatest purpose yet: using his story to inspire and support those worldwide who shared his feelings and providing a patient's perspective on how providers can take ownership and play a key part of their patients' return to life.

Discover the alternative approaches Charles and his clinical team employed to manage his pain, overcome his pain, regain control of his life, and navigate the healing journey. Learn what helped Charles get back into the driver's seat of his life and get mentally well using self-therapy techniques.

Those in attendance will gain invaluable insights into:

How clinicians can encourage transparent patient conversations to facilitate more open and honest discussions so patients feel comfortable sharing experiences, challenges, and preferences Identify alternative approaches to therapy practices and highlight the value of individualized treatment plans for better patient outcomes. Understand how the mental game is equally important to the patient's physical treatment plan. Identify key touchpoints and strategies for healthcare providers to pinpoint areas for improvement and take ownership of their patient's care and recovery.

Real World Patient Insights at PAINWeek 2024

Participants not only learn about new research, techniques, and advancements in pain management but also understand how to effectively apply this knowledge in real-world settings.

Participants create customized learning experiences from over 75 CME/CE courses across various tracks, including AI and Technology, Behavioral Pain Management, Chronic Pain Management, Government/Medical/Legal, Headache and Migraine, Integrative Pain Management, Interventional Pain Management, Pain and Chemical Dependency, Pelvic Pain and Women's Health, Pharmacotherapy, and Psychedelics. Master Classes, Special Interest Sessions, and Satellite Events complete the agenda, along with an Advanced Practice Provider (APP) track presented by Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Physician Assistants (PAs).

Learn More

For more information, click here or visit painweek.org .

####