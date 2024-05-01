Web3 Gaming Powerhouse Emerges: MixMarvel and Yeeha Forge Galaxy Girl Interactive

Singapore, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 content leader MixMarvel and gaming giant Yeeha Games announced a groundbreaking partnership at Token2049 Dubai, a major blockchain conference attracting over 10,000 attendees. Their new venture, Galaxy Girl Interactive (GGI), aims to revolutionize Web3 gaming in Asia with an AI-powered ecosystem, capitalizing on the surging interest in Web3.







What is GGI?

The choice of 'Galaxy Girl' as the name for this venture is a nod to its all-female founding team, a significant milestone in a sector largely dominated by men. This initiative not only showcases leadership diversity but also sets a new standard for representation in Web3 gaming. The GGI logo is a visual representation of what they aim to be: a bridge between Web2 (the current internet) and Web3 (the decentralized internet), promoting seamless dialogue and exchange between the physical world and the Metaverse through a comprehensive suite of services.

Galaxy Girl Interactive (GGI) paints its ambitious vision for the future of gaming with the strokes of its logo: two mirrored Gs represent reality and the Metaverse, bridged by the "I" in Interactive. The negative space signifies communication, highlighting GGI's role in connecting these worlds and promoting Web2-Web3 exchange.

GGI has extensive ties with game development firms and game developer communities across Asia, aiding numerous games in leveraging the new economy's effects to accelerate globalization, thereby offering greater possibilities and a broader stage. GGI bridges this gap by combining MixMarvel's publishing expertise and strategic finesse with Yeeha Games' technological prowess and platform dominance.

Gam3Girl Ventures reinforces this equation as a limited partner, utilizing GGI as its primary publishing collaborator. This potent alliance, supported by a global community network, equips GGI with the resources and reach necessary to emerge as the ultimate solution for Web3 gaming triumph.

The GGI Advantage

GGI offers aspiring Web3 game creators a comprehensive solution, providing access to a vast library of high-quality content to kickstart their projects. With Web3 gaming friendly infrastructure enabling cross-chain interoperability and data aggregation, GGI fosters seamless connectivity, opening up endless opportunities for innovation and collaboration. Moreover, GGI serves as a powerful distribution and publishing platform, expanding developers' reach to a wider audience. Supported by key partners, GGI cultivates collaboration and growth in the Web3 gaming realm. Leveraging cutting-edge AI and Rangers Protocol integration, GGI is set to revolutionize Web3 gaming capabilities.

Shaping the Future of Web3 Gaming

With its focus on community building and empowering creators, GGI is poised to become a major player in shaping the future of Web3 gaming. Their commitment to fostering a vibrant "Galaxy" where players and developers connect and share experiences will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the industry's trajectory. GGI is currently undergoing a comprehensive upgrade powered by AI and Rangers Protocol, promising a full spectrum of value creation for participants. Watch for exciting developments from GGI, including upcoming projects like the highly anticipated MetaCene MMORPG.