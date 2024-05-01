Saybrook Announces the Sale of Founding Interest in GISI

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saybrook Management today announced the sale of its founding interest in Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. (GISI) back to GISI marking a significant milestone in Saybrook’s 30-year track record building companies in logistics management.



Under the leadership of CEO Jonathan Rosenthal, Saybrook has achieved a 5-year average multiple of invested cash of 5.35x across 14 platforms and add-on logistics investments. Rosenthal said “I take great pride in having helped launch GISI in 2017 and in the company’s impressive growth. As a Founding Board Member, I am honored to have learned from true industry experts who have built GISI into one of the largest global players with over 14,500 employees in 100 countries and revenues of $13 billion.”

Rick Newman, GISI Chair and CEO said, “It has been a pleasure to associate with Saybrook for these past seven years. Mr. Rosenthal’ s ability to analyze the trends in the global economy and insight into the potential impact to our markets in addition to his support of our management and employee ownership model has contributed to our success.”

The sale of GISI shares follows Saybrook's exit of Taylored Services and Toll Global Logistics (U.S.) to Yusen Logistics, delivering an 8x multiple of invested cash. Saybrook transformed a small New Jersey-based logistics company into an industry leader with 11 distribution centers nationwide, 5,000 employees, and 5.5 million square feet of facilities handling 1.45 million SKUs daily. Scott Adelson, Co-President of Houlihan Lokey who represented Saybrook said, “Taylored exemplifies Saybrook’s ability to drive growth in the logistics sector, even amidst a pandemic disruption and global financial crises, by leveraging advanced computing, a global vision and operational excellence.”

Saybrook's earlier disposition of Total Transportation Services, Inc. (TTSI) to Sun Capital further solidified the team's position as an innovator in the logistics industry, resulting in a multiple of invested cash of 4.2x, highlighting the team's resilience in navigating pandemic disruption and achieving record profitability.

Saybrook has consistently produced solid financial results through operational discipline and deep industry relationships, propelling the team towards pioneering advances in logistics technology. Cary Thompson, The Executive Vice Chairman of BofA Securities said, “Rosenthal and his team are true innovators, leading the logistics industry through a moment of extreme transformation. We are watching their development with keen interest.” Through collaborations with industry giants like Japan Post, Esri, the Port of Rotterdam, and Gannett Fleming, Saybrook has deployed cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency across most logistics domains.

About GISI:

The GISI family of companies collectively is among the largest privately owned construction management companies in the commercial building, industrial and healthcare markets. It is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services in the environmental and public infrastructure sectors and a leader in global sustainability and impact services. GISI provides the resources its partner firms may require gaining the competitive advantage for success. Through the dedicated efforts of our more than 14,500 employees, many of whom are shareholders, GISI generates annual revenues of approximately US $13 billion, with project backlogs of more than US $22 billion. Our employee shareholders are invested in contributing to, and benefiting from, our continued growth as we bring our unique value proposition to our clients and communities in more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.GISI.com.

About Saybrook:

Saybrook and its affiliates is a Los Angeles based transportation and logistics technology company with roots begun in the 1983 deregulation of U.S. airlines. Since then, its affiliates have owned, operated, or advised more than 100 companies across a wide swath of transportation, logistics, and enabling technology. Saybrook’s focus today is entirely on digitalizing global supplier networks and offering shippers accurate and predictive location intelligence through its cloud-based integration platform designed to save money, increase sustainability, and improve resiliency. Learn more at https://www.saybrookfunds.com.

Media Contact:

Sochenda Sopann

(424) 322-1769

ssopann@esplogisticstech.com