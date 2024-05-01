Registration Opens for Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo 2024: Uniting the Entire Broadband Industry

Second Annual Event to Convene in Washington, D.C., October 9-11, Expected to Draw Over 2,000 Senior Technology Decision Makers



NEW YORK, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo today opens registration for the highly anticipated second annual event, which is poised to bring together broadband service providers, industry partners, and a diverse array of stakeholders including academic institutions, local, state and federal government leaders, to address complex issues such as closing the broadband labor shortage gap and bridging the digital divide once and for all. The event is scheduled to take place October 9-11 at the Gaylord Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Registration is now live here.

In collaboration with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), the trusted industry association for the connected world, Broadband Nation Expo promises to be a cornerstone event for the broadband community, facilitating vital discussions and forging meaningful connections.

Kevin Gray, VP & Market Leader at Questex Technology Group, commented, “With an anticipated turnout of more than 2,000 attendees and boasting over 100 sponsors and exhibitors, Broadband Nation Expo 2024 marks a substantial growth from last year's event. Drawing attendees from across 22 states, as well as municipalities and co-ops, this year's event is poised to foster unparalleled networking opportunities and high-level discussions.”

“Broadband is mission critical for our nation’s success, and the convergence of public and private resources, national and local, holds the key to unlocking its full potential,” said David Stehlin, CEO of TIA. “We are thrilled to partner with Questex for Broadband Nation Expo, providing a vital platform for government and industry collaboration.”

Broadband Nation Expo will be technology agnostic, showcasing a spectrum of access technologies such as fiber, fixed wireless, cable and satellite. Special features of the event include the Workforce Development Pavilion, aimed at guiding academic institutions from around the country in establishing broadband technician training programs, and the Startup Zone, featuring an engaging pitch competition.

The event’s robust conference program will encompass diverse tracks including: Fiber for All, Wireless Innovation, Workforce Development and Connecting Everyone, catering to the evolving needs of the broadband ecosystem. Backed by major carriers and ISPs, as well as key industry partners, Broadband Nation Expo has garnered significant support, with Commscope onboard as marquee sponsor. See the complete list of sponsors here.

For further details and registration, please visit Broadband Nation Expo. Stay connected with the latest updates by following Broadband Nation Expo on LinkedIn and X. Partnership opportunities for Broadband Nation Expo can be explored by contacting Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

About TIA

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) - the trusted association for the connected world, represents more than 400 organizations that enable high-speed communication networks and accelerate next-generation technology innovation. As a member-driven organization, TIA advocates for our industry in the U.S. and internationally, develops critical standards, manages technology programs, and improves business performance, all to advance trusted global connectivity.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Broadband Nation Expo

csoucy@questex.com