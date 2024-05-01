Beyond Inc. Announces Expanded Investment in Salesforce Solutions to Drive Richer Customer Engagement and Experiences

MIDVALE, Utah, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), owner of ecommerce brands Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock and Zulily, announced an expanded investment in Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM, to drive greater customer loyalty and deliver more personalized shopping experiences for their customers across all the company’s brands.



Beyond will now use Salesforce Data Cloud, powered by the Einstein 1 Platform, to unify customer data across both multiple brands and multiple enterprise data systems. This unified data will help Beyond better understand who their customers are, how they act, and how they engage across brands. Beyond will then take action on these insights using Salesforce Marketing Cloud to execute personalized journeys that increase customer loyalty and spend across brands.

“The Beyond management team made a commitment to vastly improve the way we ingest, process and utilize our valuable customer data,” said Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of the Beyond, Inc. Board of Directors. “Growth in our company must be driven by a profitable mindset to invest in customers who show a propensity to buy and return. Our active customer file growth must be process- and profit-minded and these tools dramatically enhance that capability.”

“Our work with Salesforce signifies a new era for Beyond, with digital at the forefront of our growth initiatives,” said Carlisha Robinson, Chief Customer Officer, Beyond, Inc. “Through our expanded collaboration, we will harness the capabilities of the Einstein 1 Platform, including Data Cloud, to tap the power of AI and data to reach our customers in a more personalized way and drive loyalty providing the same unique and tailored experience shopping online as they get when they walk into a retail store.”

“Giving customers personalized experiences and choices that are meaningful and intentional is how businesses win in today’s customer-connected world,” said Ariel Kelman, Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce. “Beyond is using Salesforce’s trusted AI, Data Cloud and integration technology to deliver the highly compelling personalized experiences that turn casual single brand customers into long term customers who regularly purchase across a wide range of Beyond brands. This will help Beyond drive revenue growth and enhance customer relationships in a whole new way.”

Data Unlocks Customer Loyalty for Beyond:



Data is at the heart of every successful customer strategy. Today, 60% of retailers say they’re not fully able to use data to make decisions. Unlocking, harmonizing, and operationalizing trapped data is critical to driving personalized experiences and getting the highest lift from consumers during peak shopping moments of the year.

Beyond is working with Salesforce and using Data Cloud, Marketing Cloud and MuleSoft to unlock real-time data across its modern and legacy systems and turn its reservoir of customer data into actionable insights. With a single, holistic view of their customers, Beyond will be able to make more informed decisions about new market opportunities and build tailored shopper experiences that adapt to real-time customer actions, including abandoned shopping carts or actions taken on a website or mobile app.

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), based in Midvale, Utah, is an ecommerce expert with a singular focus: connecting consumers with products and services that unlock their homes' potential. The Company owns Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond, Baby & Beyond, Zulily, and other related brands and associated intellectual property.

