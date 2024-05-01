Close of Offer

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that further to the announcement made by the Company on 5 April 2024 regarding the allotment of 28,725,044 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each, issued and allotted pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the ‘Offer’), to raise £125 million, with an over-allotment facility of £75 million, in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years, this allotment on 5 April 2024 was the final allotment under the Offer which is now closed.

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75