Fight Colorectal Cancer Launches ChatCRC: An AI-Powered Chatbot Revolutionizing Colorectal Cancer Support

Springfield, Mo., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), a leading advocacy organization dedicated to supporting colorectal cancer patients and caregivers, is proud to announce the launch of ChatCRC, the first-ever AI-powered chatbot designed to deliver accurate, accessible, and user-specific information related to colorectal cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care management.

ChatCRC aims to revolutionize colorectal cancer support by providing personalized information, support, and guidance to individuals with specific concerns or conditions. The chatbot offers instant access to information about colorectal cancer risk factors, screening options, treatment options, side effects, wellness strategies, and more.

"We are thrilled to introduce ChatCRC as a new resource in the fight against colorectal cancer," said Anjee Davis, President of Fight CRC. "This innovative tool will empower patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers with accurate, easy-to-understand information and support, ultimately improving outcomes for those affected by this disease."

Key features of ChatCRC include:

Personalized Support: ChatCRC provides a highly personalized conversational experience capable of understanding and adapting to the user’s needs and preferences.

Accessibility: Removes complex medical jargon from responses and offers SMS texting for users without internet access. Questions can be texted to 318-ChatCRC (318) 242-8272.

24/7 Availability: ChatCRC is available 24/7, providing instant access to information and support whenever it is needed.

Connection to Resources: ChatCRC connects users to a wealth of resources, including clinical trials, support groups, and educational materials.

Interactivity: Allows users to ask questions and receive immediate feedback.

ChatCRC will NOT deliver medical advice nor is it to be used as a substitute for seeking care from a healthcare provider.

Recent user feedback confirms the effectiveness of ChatCRC, with 100% of respondents finding it "Very easy" or "Easy" to use. Nearly 100% of respondents expressed their intention to use ChatCRC again, and 100% would recommend it to a friend.

"We believe ChatCRC will be a game-changer in the way colorectal cancer patients receive information and support," said Danielle Ripley-Burgess, VP of Disease Awareness and CRC survivor. "Generic information doesn’t always answer patients’ specific questions and concerns. This chatbot will not only provide accurate, reliable information in an accessible format, but it will empower patients to take control of their health and make informed decisions about their care."

"ChatCRC worked very well, providing accurate and thorough answers to my questions. I would use it again and recommend it to friends," expressed Dr. Richard Goldberg, Fight CRC Board Member.

To start using ChatCRC, visit chatbot.fightcrc.org.

ChatCRC is powered by: Amgen and Daiichi Sankyo and is patent pending.