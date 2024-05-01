EY Announces Guru Hariharan of CommerceIQ as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Bay Area Award Finalist

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Guru Hariharan, CEO at CommerceIQ, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Bay Area Award finalist. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.



Guru Hariharan was one of 26 regional entrepreneurs from 24 companies selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"This recognition reflects our team's dedication to pioneering innovative, AI-driven solutions that significantly enhance ecommerce performance for top global brands,” said Hariharan. “Our platform optimizes operations across more than 850 retailers, powering companies like Bayer, Whirlpool, and Nestle to achieve their market potential.”

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 14, 2024 during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women ™ program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential.

