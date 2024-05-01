InContext Advisors and Cendrowski Corporate Advisors Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Wealth Management Services

CHICAGO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InContext Advisors, LLC, an Independent Multi-Family Office, and Cendrowski Corporate Advisors (“CCA”), a Family Office Tax Structuring and Compliance Services Firm, proudly announce our strategic joint venture.



By combining InContext Advisors’ reservoir of experienced governance and financial advisors with Cendrowski’s robust valuation and tax structuring capabilities, we offer our clients a combined 150 years of expertise in safeguarding and enhancing our clients' wealth through successful deal, estate planning, and tax strategies tailored to suit each clients’ needs.

This collaboration will fortify our business practice groups and grant our clients access to top-tier legal and financial stewardship. The union underscores our steadfast commitment to the core mission which fuels both our offices through meticulous planning.

"We look forward to better serving our clients through a strategic and ongoing partnership with Cendrowski Corporate Advisors,” said Lynda C. Russo, Executive Director of InContext Advisors. “Our past collaboration with CCA has, time and again, proven to be a valuable asset to our scope of capabilities.”

“This venture marks a continuation of the longstanding relationship between CCA and InContext Advisors,” said Harry Cendrowski, Managing Director of Cendrowski Corporate Advisors. “The powerful combination of InContext's hands-on family office experience with our governance expertise will further strengthen the tailored services we provide our family office clients.”

About InContext Advisors, LLC

InContext Advisors, LLC is an independent non-family-owned Multi-Family Office headquartered in Chicago and Naples Florida. InContext Advisors is a full-time family office, and a part-time private equity shop structuring club deals funded exclusively by our family clients. We adopt custom-fit wealth, tax and estate planning strategies, and will often seek creative direct-investment deals to enhance outcomes of various strategies. We have a curated team of 10 professionals, acting as a central hub and spanning all the obligations wealthy family and empire management. We work with clients’ incumbent professional advisory teams and oversee the activities of existing relationships. Learn more at https://www.incontextadvisors.com.

About Cendrowski Corporate Advisors

Cendrowski Corporate Advisors is a CPA firm and trusted advisor to enterprises, privately owned businesses, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Bloomfield Hills, MI. Cendrowski was created to serve ultra-high net worth, families, financial institutions, venture capital and private equity firms, middle-market companies, particularly prior to a sale or conveyance of ownership. The firm's members were instrumental in developing the first significant REIT/UPREIT structure for Taubman Centers, Inc. and its Bloomfield Hills-based holding company, Taubman Realty Group LP. Additional competencies include implementing complex tax strategies that help positively influence businesses' operations and finances. Having published seven books on topics including private equity, fraud deterrence, risk management, cloud computing and electronic discovery, Cendrowski continues to make a global impact through thought leadership. Learn more about the firm’s publications here. Learn more at https://cca-advisors.com/about-the-firm/.