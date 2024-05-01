UPDATE -- Lacamas Laboratories, ACMI and Department of Defense Collaboration Yields Groundbreaking Results to Revitalize Domestic Chemical Production

AUSTIN, Texas, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation (ACMI) and Lacamas Laboratories Inc. have demonstrated the first domestic production in 15 years of an essential chemical input with multiple uses, delivering proof of concept of the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Critical Chemicals Pilot Program. The new production process represents a significant milestone in the DOD’s effort to expand and improve the manufacturing of critical chemicals used for national security applications as well as other uses spanning multiple industries, building greater resilience into the nation’s chemicals supply chain.

“We are extremely proud to be working with the DOD and Lacamas to accelerate domestic supply chain solutions for the nation’s Critical Chemicals,” said John Burer, CEO and Founder of ACMI. “This first-of-its-kind pilot program provides an innovative model for leveraging private capital to support national security priorities by tapping into the private sector ingenuity and the ability to scale.”

Lacamas developed a fully domestic supply chain for the chemical as a result of the program and is already seeing positive impacts to their business. Upon learning of this domestic supply chain, one of Lacamas’ pharmaceutical customers elected to adopt the fully domestic option for its product as well. The product, a raw material for an antiviral treatment that is also used as a precursor for an important energetic material, had previously only been produced in China. ACMI’s work with Lacamas validated three criteria for success established by the DOD:

Foreign dependency reduction , by domestically manufacturing critical chemicals

, by domestically manufacturing critical chemicals Crossover commercial applications , with one early example being a pharmaceutical company that is utilizing Lacamas' supply chain for its own manufacturing needs; and

, with one early example being a pharmaceutical company that is utilizing Lacamas' supply chain for its own manufacturing needs; and Process innovation, with a streamlined manufacturing process that provides environmental benefits, including improved solvents recycling, wastewater and power use reductions, and lower transport impact.



“ACMI’s engagement with Lacamas has resulted in a comprehensive manufacturing process that offers a number of important security, economic, and environmental benefits,” said Anthony Di Stasio, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Resilience. “We are working with ACMI and Lacamas to incorporate this newly validated domestic supply chain into our munitions production programs.”

ACMI recently received a $15 million expansion on its original $5 million contract with the DOD’s Office of Industrial Base Policy, Manufacturing Capability Expansions and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP) Directorate, to not only expand the list of essential chemicals but to also bring in new academic and commercial partners to expand pathways to onshore critical chemical production. ACMI was awarded the initial contract under the DOD Information Analysis Center's (IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DOD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 74th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancements of the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) repository and the R&D and S&T Community.

“The strategic alignment with ACMI provided new openings for our streamlined production model,” said Dr. Allen Erickson, President and CEO, Lacamas Laboratories. “The scientists at Lacamas are some of the smartest in the world and this type of collaboration is increasingly important as the nation continues to face complex supply chain challenges.”

About Department of Defense, Office of Industrial Base Policy, Manufacturing Capability Expansions and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP)

The Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy is the principal advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (USD(A&S)) for developing Department of Defense policies for the maintenance of the United States defense industrial base (DIB), executing small business programs and policy, and conducting geo-economic analysis and assessments. The office also provides the USD(A&S) with recommendations on budget matters related to the DIB, anticipates and closes gaps in manufacturing capabilities for defense systems, and assesses impacts related to mergers, acquisition, and divestitures. IBP monitors and assesses the impact of foreign investments in the United States and executes authorities under sections 2501 and 2505 U.S.C. Title 10.

About American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation (ACMI)

The American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation (ACMI) is committed to revitalizing the United States’ industrial base through strategic investments in emerging businesses in critical sectors. ACMI’s innovative and holistic approach, through its affiliates ACMI Federal, ACMI Capital, and ACMI Properties, consolidates funding, resources, and expertise to close gaps in the American industrial base, enhance supply chain resiliency, and accelerate innovation. For more information about ACMI, visit www.acmigroup.com .

About Lacamas Laboratories, Inc.

Lacamas Laboratories, Inc (Lacamas) is a large-scale contract manufacturer of high quality pharmaceutical raw materials, intermediates and fine chemicals located in Portland, Oregon. Lacamas has over 32,000 gallons of glass-lined, Hastelloy and stainless steel reactor capability. For over thirty-five years, Lacamas' integrated team of expert chemists has developed robust, practical processes and its production managers and logistics workers have scaled-up and delivered many thousands of tons of organic and inorganic chemicals to customers around the world. For more information about Lacamas, visit www.lacamaslabs.com

About DOD IAC Program

The DOD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC), provides technical data management and research support for DOD and federal governments users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DOD science and technology, and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DOD and broader S&T Community.

