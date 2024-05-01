United Steelworkers Ratify New Collective Agreement

MONTREAL, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its new three-year collective agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2004, was formally ratified by union members on Monday April 29th, 2024. The USW represents approximately 2,500 track and bridge employees at CN, primarily responsible for track maintenance across Canada.



"We're pleased to have reached this new collective agreement through collaborative negotiations. It is a testament to our commitment to invest in our people, contributing to a more productive environment with more opportunities to grow within the organization."

- Patrick Whitehead, Executive Vice-President and Chief Network Operating Officer at CN

The new three-year agreement includes wage increases each year, enhancements to eligible expense reimbursements and improved medical, dental and healthcare benefits with a transition to the CN Unionized Flex Benefit Plan in 2025. The ratified agreement also includes measures to increase productivity and reduce the need to outsource work to contractors by creating new positions within the company and allowing more workers to move outside their region when needed.

This new collective agreement expires on December 31st, 2026.

About CN

