Call Now Heating and Cooling Expands Operations with Acquisition of Phoenix Comfort Systems

Independence, KY, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call Now Heating and Cooling is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Phoenix Comfort Systems, marking a significant expansion for the company. With this acquisition, Call Now Heating and Cooling now boasts two convenient locations, doubling its capacity to better serve customers in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati regions.

This expansion means that Call Now Heating and Cooling now has twice the number of dedicated professionals ready to meet your heating and cooling needs. With four Master Licensed HVAC Technicians on staff, Call Now Heating and Cooling offers one of the highest levels of expertise in Northern Kentucky.

Moreover, Call Now Heating and Cooling remains committed to giving back to the community. For every new Heating and Cooling System installation and/or new Maintenance Agreement, a portion of the sale will be donated to Lucky Tales Rescue, supporting their mission to rescue and care for animals in need.

To learn more about Call Now Heating and Cooling and its services, visit their website at https://callnowhvac.com/.

For media inquiries contact Sarah Hartwig via email at sarah@fusionwrx.com.

Attachments