Metagenomi to regain full development rights to its wholly-owned base editing and RIGS systems

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metagenomi, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGX), a precision genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its proprietary, comprehensive metagenomics-derived gene editing toolbox, today announced it has regained full global rights to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize its wholly-owned gene editing technologies, including base editors and RNA-mediated integration systems (RIGS), which were previously subject to exclusive rights granted to Moderna, Inc. Metagenomi and Moderna have mutually agreed to terminate their collaboration on primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), and rights to develop the PH1 program, as well as all other rights granted under the collaboration, will be returned as part of the termination.



“We are pleased to regain full control of the development of base editing technology and RIGS systems so that we may advance them in areas of significant need, such as Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and Wilson’s disease,” said Brian C. Thomas, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Metagenomi, Inc.

Moderna's involvement in the collaboration, which includes the PH1 program, ended in conjunction with a strategic prioritization by the company. Moderna remains a Metagenomi shareholder.

This announcement represents a renewed opportunity to advance curative genetic medicine through the translation of Metagenomi’s broad toolbox of wholly-owned gene editing technologies, as well as a broadened ability to engage with partners in target-specific application of these technologies.

“Over the past several years, we have built internal capabilities and expertise required to advance programs to the next phase of development,” said Dr. Thomas. “In addition to exponential growth in terms of talent and footprint, we have leveraged significant private and public funding to greatly expand our gene editing toolbox, and established in-house manufacturing. With this announcement, we continue to have the opportunity to accelerate our mission to become the premier gene editing company.”

About RNA-mediated integration systems (RIGS)

Our RIGS are being developed in order to encode any type of genomic modification in an RNA template, and thus create any type of genome modification necessary to address a disease. Little RIGS describes systems used for prime editing (e.g., for small genomic replacements such as transversions, transitions, insertions, and deletions), while Big RIGS describes systems capable of making large targeted genomic integrations.

About base editing, including ultra-small (SMART) systems

Our base editors are highly active and progressing towards in vivo therapeutic applications. Using PAM interacting domain engineering, we expanded the genome targetability of our base editors by 5-fold compared to SpCas9 base editors.

We identified a series of novel, highly efficient ultra-small nucleases and demonstrated our ability to engineer these systems into ultra-small base editors and prime editors. We believe our SMART base editors which are as small as 623 amino acids, represent some of the smallest editing systems in the industry. As the size of these systems is well-within the packaging limits of AAV vectors, our SMART base editors could greatly expand both the delivery and targetability options of these systems for disease targets outside the liver.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi is a precision genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its proprietary, comprehensive metagenomics-derived toolbox. Metagenomi is harnessing the power of metagenomics, the study of genetic material recovered from the natural environment, to unlock four billion years of microbial evolution to discover and develop a suite of novel editing tools capable of correcting any type of genetic mutation found anywhere in the genome. Its comprehensive genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems (including prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat associated transposases). Metagenomi believes its diverse and modular toolbox positions the company to access the entire genome and select the optimal tool to unlock the full potential of genome editing for patients. For more information, please visit https://​metageno​mi​.co.

