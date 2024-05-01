Zoom to Release Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Monday, May 20, 2024, after the market closes.



A live Zoom Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us . A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Zoom

Zoom’s mission is to provide one platform that delivers limitless human connection. Zoom Workplace — our AI-powered, open collaboration platform built for modern work — streamlines communications, improves productivity, increases employee engagement, optimizes in-person time, and offers customer choice with third-party apps and integrations. Zoom Workplace, powered by Zoom AI Companion, includes collaboration solutions like meetings, team chat, phone, scheduler, whiteboard, spaces, Workvivo, and more. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer care teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more info at zoom.com .

