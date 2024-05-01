NVE Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.



Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 45% to $7.08 million from $12.8 million for the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a 43% decrease in product sales and an 88% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 54% to $3.81 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $8.23 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter.



For fiscal 2024, total revenue decreased 22% to $29.8 million, compared to $38.3 million in the prior year. The decrease was due to a 21% decrease in product sales and a 45% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for fiscal 2024 decreased 25% to $17.1 million, or $3.54 per diluted share, from $22.7 million, or $4.70 per share, for fiscal 2023.



The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable May 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2024.



“We are pleased to report solid earnings for the quarter and fiscal year despite a semiconductor industry downturn,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.



NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.



Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as our reliance on several large customers for a significant percentage of revenue, uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks and uncertainties related to future dividend payments, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

###





NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS AND YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue Product sales $ 7,034,840 $ 12,408,832 Contract research and development 48,389 388,851 Total revenue 7,083,229 12,797,683 Cost of sales 1,737,977 2,529,311 Gross profit 5,345,252 10,268,372 Expenses Research and development 811,339 611,489 Selling, general, and administrative 473,622 752,710 Total expenses 1,284,961 1,364,199 Income from operations 4,060,291 8,904,173 Interest income 508,431 408,127 Income before taxes 4,568,722 9,312,300 Provision for income taxes 755,741 1,079,656 Net income $ 3,812,981 $ 8,232,644 Net income per share – basic $ 0.79 $ 1.70 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.79 $ 1.70 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,833,610 4,830,826 Diluted 4,839,556 4,836,365





Year Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue Product sales $ 29,218,063 $ 37,196,717 Contract research and development 586,116 1,056,875 Total revenue 29,804,179 38,253,592 Cost of sales 6,772,533 8,062,311 Gross profit 23,031,646 30,191,281 Expenses Research and development 2,731,434 2,583,994 Selling, general, and administrative 1,771,833 1,963,105 Credit loss expense 9,514 - Total expenses 4,512,781 4,547,099 Income from operations 18,518,865 25,644,182 Interest income 1,948,720 1,448,655 Income before taxes 20,467,585 27,092,837 Provision for income taxes 3,342,886 4,398,379 Net income $ 17,124,699 $ 22,694,458 Net income per share – basic $ 3.54 $ 4.70 Net income per share – diluted $ 3.54 $ 4.70 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,833,146 4,830,826 Diluted 4,839,705 4,832,096



