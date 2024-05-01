Gulf Island to Participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) (“Gulf Island” or the “Company”), a leading steel fabricator and service provider to the industrial and energy sectors, today announced that members of its executive management team will participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 9, 2024.



In conjunction with the event, Gulf Island’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Heo, and Chief Financial Officer, Westley Stockton, will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Sidoti salesperson.

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures and modules and provider of specialty services, including project management, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors. The Company’s customers include U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial and power operators; and EPC companies. The Company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and its primary operating facilities are located in Houma, Louisiana.

