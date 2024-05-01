Rachel Marshalsea Joins Hudson RPO as Director, Client Solutions, EMEA

TAMPA, Fla., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson RPO (“Hudson”), a leading global total talent solutions company owned by Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSON), today announced that Rachel Marshalsea has joined the firm as Director of Client Solutions, EMEA. In this role, Marshalsea is focused on expanding Hudson’s client base in the region and enhancing the services and offerings the Hudson teams bring to clients.



Most recently she was a Partner for a London-based executive search firm, where her role included expanding their Executive RPO offering and strengthening their overall sales capability. Prior to that, she led the Embedded Talent division for a European Tech Search firm, which supported startups and scaleups with project-based hiring across Sales, Product, and Engineering.

“Rachel brings a balanced blend of commercial, strategy and operational delivery,” said Hudson RPO CEO, Jake Zabkowicz. “This background, combined with her extensive experience in talent acquisition across RPO, MSP, and project-based hiring, makes her uniquely qualified to lead our growth and expansion efforts in EMEA, augmenting the results we are already providing for clients in the region.”

Marshalsea previously lived in New York, where she was Managing Director for a U.S.-based RPO & MSP firm. She managed a portfolio of banking and financial services clients, successfully broadening delivery across the U.S. and into global regions including EMEA and APAC. During her 8-year tenure, she concurrently held a senior leadership role at the firm, transitioning the company from startup to scaleup. She currently resides in London.

About Hudson RPO

Hudson RPO is a leading global provider of flexible and scalable recruitment solutions. We service all levels of client organizations, from entry-level to the C-suite, focusing on mid-market and enterprise-level organizations worldwide. Taking a consultative and collaborative approach, we partner with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success. Learn more at hudsonrpo.com.

Media Contact

Tracy Kurschner

Global Communications Manager, Hudson RPO

Tracy.kurschner@hudsonrpo.com

612.309.3957