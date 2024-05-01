DLH Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

ATLANTA, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation and cyber security solutions to federal agencies, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Second Quarter Highlights

Second quarter revenue was $101.0 million in fiscal 2024 versus $99.4 million in fiscal 2023

Earnings were $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 versus $0.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") were $10.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $10.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Total debt was $170.8 million as of March 31, 2024 versus $174.4 million as of December 31, 2023

Contract backlog was $736.2 million as of March 31, 2024 versus $653.5 million as of December 31, 2023.



Management Discussion

"I am very pleased to announce that, with the Continuing Resolution behind us and decision-making in Washington getting back on track, we posted both revenue and backlog growth during the quarter — positioning us well for the remainder of fiscal 2024," said Zach Parker, DLH President and Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue rose to $101.0 million, up slightly year-over-year, and our backlog climbed more than $80 million sequentially from the end of the first quarter, to $736.2 million. Our bottom line also improved over fiscal 2023 results, reflecting the positive impact of focusing cash flow on de-levering our balance sheet. We were proud to announce renewal contract awards with the National Cancer Institute and the National Institute on Drug Abuse as we were selected to continue supporting their critical missions and potentially increase our presence at each institute through significant contract provisions for optional IT services. Over the past quarter we saw momentum building in government decision making and, with an active pipeline of opportunities, we expect to deliver further backlog gains and top line growth going forward. This should position us well for fiscal 2025 and beyond, while our ongoing debt reduction strategy continues to enhance underlying performance and shareholder value.

“With respect to the VA CMOP program, as reported during the quarter, the VA issued notices of intent to award short term contracts for each of the CMOP locations. They subsequently cancelled those notices and issued us a new contract to provide services while the procurements for new five-year contracts are evaluated and awarded. The contract has a ceiling value of $200 million, with initial tasking through July 31, 2024.”

Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $101.0 million versus $99.4 million in fiscal 2023, reflecting growth across the Company's programs, particularly in public health and IT services offset in part by national security contracts converting to small business set-aside companies.

Income from operations was $5.9 million versus $6.0 million in the fiscal 2023 second quarter and, as a percentage of revenue, the Company reported operating margin of 5.9% in fiscal 2024 second quarter versus 6.0% in the prior-year period. For the quarter, general and administrative costs increased as a percentage of revenue to 11.6% from 10.8%, primarily due to an increase in legal costs associated with customer procurements and strategic corporate planning costs.

Interest expense was $4.2 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 versus $4.8 million in the prior-year period, reflecting lower debt outstanding due to the Company's use of cash flow generation to de-lever the balance sheet. Income before income taxes was $1.8 million for the second quarter this year versus $1.2 million in fiscal 2023, representing 1.7% and 1.2% of revenue, respectively, for each period.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, DLH recorded a $(0.1) million and $0.4 million provision for income tax expense, respectively, with the lower tax in fiscal 2024 reflecting the beneficial impact of stock based compensation expense as options are exercised. The Company reported net income of approximately $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 versus $0.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. As a percentage of revenue for the second quarters of fiscal 2024 and 2023, net income was 1.8% and 0.8%, respectively.

On a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was approximately $10.2 million versus $10.5 million in the prior-year period, or 10.1% and 10.5% of revenue, respectively.

Key Financial Indicators

During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, DLH generated $5.2 million in operating cash. As of March 31, 2024 the Company had cash of $0.2 million and debt outstanding under its credit facilities of $170.8 million versus cash of $0.2 million and debt outstanding of $179.4 million as of September 30, 2023. The debt reduction of $3.6 million was all voluntary prepayments applied to floating rate debt. The Company expects to reduce its total debt balance to between $157.0 million and $153.0 million by the end of fiscal 2024.

As of March 31, 2024 total backlog was approximately $736.2 million, including funded backlog of approximately $106.9 million and unfunded backlog of $629.3 million.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by federal customers, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 3,000 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovative solutions to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings and cash flow. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions (including anticipated future financial performance and results); the diversion of management’s attention from normal daily operations of the business and the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations; the inability to retain employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; our ability to manage our debt obligations; compliance with bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the impact of inflation and higher interest rates; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business.

Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023

2024 2023

Revenue $ 101,007 $ 99,417 $ 198,857 $ 172,155 Cost of operations: Contract costs 79,112 78,238 158,193 135,494 General and administrative costs 11,710 10,693 19,407 18,117 Corporate development costs — — — 1,735 Depreciation and amortization 4,243 4,535 8,496 6,937 Total operating costs 95,065 93,466 186,096 162,283 Income from operations 5,942 5,951 12,761 9,872 Interest expense 4,190 4,765 8,848 6,595 Income before provision for income taxes 1,752 1,186 3,913 3,277 Provision for income tax (benefit) expense (60 ) 381 (50 ) 925 Net income $ 1,812 $ 805 $ 3,963 $ 2,352 Net income per share - basic $ 0.13 $ 0.06 $ 0.28 $ 0.17 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.27 $ 0.16 Weighted average common stock outstanding Basic 14,205 13,759 14,118 13,530 Diluted 14,946 14,600 14,823 14,447





DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands except par value of shares) March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 238 $ 215 Accounts receivable 55,457 59,119 Other current assets 2,221 3,067 Total current assets 57,916 62,401 Goodwill 138,161 138,161 Intangible assets, net 116,549 124,777 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,315 9,656 Deferred taxes, net 3,028 3,070 Equipment and improvements, net 1,787 1,590 Other long-term assets 186 186 Total assets $ 325,942 $ 339,841 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 23,035 $ 29,704 Debt obligations - current, net of deferred financing costs 17,178 17,188 Accrued payroll 11,756 13,794 Operating lease liabilities - current 3,242 3,463 Other current liabilities 996 638 Total current liabilities 56,207 64,787 Long-term liabilities: Debt obligations - long-term, net of deferred financing costs 147,610 155,147 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 14,242 15,908 Other long-term liabilities 1,133 1,560 Total long-term liabilities 162,985 172,615 Total liabilities 219,192 237,402 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 14,230 and 13,950 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 100,322 99,974 Retained earnings 6,414 2,451 Total shareholders’ equity 106,750 102,439 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 325,942 $ 339,841





DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 3,963 $ 2,352 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,496 6,937 Amortization of deferred financing costs charged to interest expense 1,040 904 Stock-based compensation expense 1,573 1,352 Deferred taxes, net 42 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 3,662 (1,057 ) Other assets 2,187 719 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,669 ) (4,757 ) Accrued payroll (2,038 ) 8 Other liabilities (1,955 ) 404 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,301 6,862 Investing activities Business acquisition, net of cash acquired — (180,711 ) Purchase of equipment and improvements (466 ) (463 ) Net cash used in investing activities (466 ) (181,174 ) Financing activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 161,555 32,594 Repayment of revolving line of credit (157,079 ) (11,264 ) Proceeds from debt obligations — 168,000 Repayments of debt obligations (13,063 ) (7,125 ) Payments of deferred financing costs — (7,622 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options and warrants 261 287 Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options (1,486 ) (649 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,812 ) 174,221 Net change in cash 23 (91 ) Cash - beginning of year 215 228 Cash - end of year $ 238 $ 137 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the year for interest $ 7,873 $ 5,714 Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ 1,798 $ 3,202 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activity Common stock surrendered for the exercise of stock options $ 2,324 $ 238

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDA as a percent of revenue as supplemental non-GAAP measures of performance. We define EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) Provision for income tax expense and (iii) depreciation and amortization. EBITDA as a percent of revenue is EBITDA for the measurement period divided by revenue for the same period.

These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its review of operating results for the periods presented. Management and the Company's Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company's resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance. EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and when analyzing our performance investors should (i) evaluate adjustments in our reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measures and (ii) use non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as an alternative to, measures of our operating results as defined under GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure (in thousands):