Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights and Recent Developments:

  • The Company generated first quarter net income of $42.8 million and net income available to common stockholders of $43.1 million or $0.67 per diluted share.
  • Reported consolidated revenue of $528.3 million, driven by Hospitality revenue of $461.5 million.
  • Achieved consolidated operating income of $96.4 million and consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre of $161.1 million.
  • During the first quarter, the Company booked over 287,000 same-store Gross Definite Room Nights for all future years, at a record first quarter average daily rate (ADR) of $265, an increase of 5.6% over Q1 2023 ADR for future bookings.
  • The Company prepaid its Rockies Term Loan with a portion of the net proceeds of a new issue of senior unsecured notes, and, together with cash on hand, repaid $200 million of its corporate Term Loan B, and, in April 2024, repriced its Term Loan B, reducing the applicable interest rate margin on SOFR loans from 275 bps to 225 bps.
  • The Company increased its full year consolidated net income and adjusted funds from operations guidance to reflect the impact of refinancing activities and the Company’s strong visibility into forward bookings.

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “Our first quarter results were solid, even with ongoing renovation disruptions and a challenging comparison to the first quarter of 2023 when we set several first quarter records. Our same-store Hospitality portfolio delivered record first quarter ADR and strong banquet and AV contribution per group room night, which is a positive indicator of group spending and overall segment strength. We were particularly pleased to see these results even with the timing of the Easter holiday, which shifted some group demand from the first quarter of 2024 into the second quarter of 2024. In the second half of the quarter, we did experience some softness in transient demand in several of our markets; however, we remain confident in the long-term growth outlook for the markets in which we operate and our outlook for the remainder of 2024.”

First Quarter 2024 Results (as compared to First Quarter 2023):

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)Three Months Ended
 March 31,
  2024  2023 % ∆
Total Revenue$528,345 $491,719 7.4%
      
Operating income$96,381 $105,650 -8.8%
Operating income margin18.2% 21.5% -3.3pt
      
Net income$42,761 $60,994 -29.9%
Net income margin8.1% 12.4% -4.3pt
      
Net income available to common stockholders$43,056 $61,320 -29.8%
Net income available to common stockholders margin8.1% 12.5% -4.4pt
Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (1)$0.67 $1.02 -34.3%
      
Adjusted EBITDAre$161,065 $157,675 2.1%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin30.5% 32.1% -1.6pt
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture$156,403 $153,379 2.0%
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture margin29.6% 31.2% -1.6pt
      
Funds From Operations (FFO) available to common stockholders and unit holders$98,473 $108,526 -9.3%
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1)$1.53 $1.80 -15.0%
      
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders$102,694 $113,593 -9.6%
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1)$1.60 $1.89 -15.3%
      
(1) Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include 3.2 million and 3.9 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.
 

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre margin, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture margin, FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDAre to Net Income and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Definition,” “Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin Definition” “FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders Definition” and “Supplemental Financial Results” below.

Hospitality Segment

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)     
      
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2024 2023 % ∆
      
Hospitality Revenue$461,470 $424,439 8.7%
Same-Store Hospitality Revenue (1)$411,529 $424,439 -3.0%
      
Hospitality operating income$102,185 $106,070 -3.7%
Hospitality operating income margin22.1% 25.0% -2.9pt
Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre$154,593 $151,235 2.2%
Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin33.5% 35.6% -2.1pt
      
Same-Store Hospitality operating income (1)$93,051 $106,070 -12.3%
Same-Store Hospitality operating income margin (1)22.6% 25.0% -2.4pt
Same-Store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre (1)$138,062 $151,235 -8.7%
Same-Store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin (1)33.5% 35.6% -2.1pt
      
Hospitality Performance Metrics     
Occupancy66.7% 72.3% -5.6pt
Average Daily Rate (ADR)$250.48 $237.95 5.3%
RevPAR$167.17 $172.08 -2.9%
Total RevPAR$444.29 $452.94 -1.9%
      
Same-Store Hospitality Performance Metrics (1)     
Occupancy67.0% 72.3% -5.3pt
Average Daily Rate (ADR)$244.85 $237.95 2.9%
RevPAR$164.16 $172.08 -4.6%
Total RevPAR$434.33 $452.94 -4.1%
      
Gross Definite Rooms Nights Booked287,952 348,648 -17.4%
Net Definite Rooms Nights Booked151,676 250,318 -39.4%
Group Attrition (as % of contracted block)14.8% 15.5% -0.7pt
Cancellations ITYFTY (2)12,190 32,220 -62.2%
      
(1) Same-Store Hospitality segment excludes JW Marriott Hill Country, which was acquired June 30, 2023.
(2) "ITYFTY" represents In The Year For The Year.
      

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) and Total Revenue Per Available Room (Total RevPAR), see “Calculation of RevPAR, Total RevPAR, and Occupancy” below. Property-level results and operating metrics for first quarter 2024 are presented in greater detail below and under “Supplemental Financial Results—Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliations and Operating Metrics,” which includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre to Hospitality Operating Income, and property-level Adjusted EBITDAre to property-level Operating Income for each of the hotel properties.

Hospitality Segment Highlights

  • Same-store Hospitality portfolio achieved record first quarter average daily rate (ADR) of $245, an increase of 2.9% from Q1 2023, demonstrating continued pricing momentum.
  • Same-store Hospitality banquet and AV revenue had the second-best quarter ever, trailing only Q1 2023.
  • JW Marriott Hill Country delivered strong first quarter performance as we are beginning to see operational efficiency improvements from our asset management capabilities.
  • Same-store incentive management fee expense increased to $7.5 million in the quarter, up from $6.7 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • On a same-store basis, cancellations in the year for the year decreased by 62% in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, and attrition and cancellation fee collections declined to $7.9 million in Q1 2024 from $9.7 million in Q1 2023.

Gaylord Opryland

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)  
      
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2024 2023 % ∆
      
Revenue$103,835 $111,806 -7.1%
Operating income$24,825 $31,695 -21.7%
Operating income margin23.9% 28.3% -4.4pt
Adjusted EBITDAre$32,947 $40,237 -18.1%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin31.7% 36.0% -4.3pt
      
Occupancy65.1% 72.6% -7.5pt
Average daily rate (ADR)$245.28 $240.19 2.1%
RevPAR$159.60 $174.40 -8.5%
Total RevPAR$395.10 $430.16 -8.2%
      

Gaylord Palms

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)  
      
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2024 2023 % ∆
      
Revenue$85,463 $84,546 1.1%
Operating income$25,006 $27,634 -9.5%
Operating income margin29.3% 32.7% -3.4pt
Adjusted EBITDAre$31,871 $34,275 -7.0%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin37.3% 40.5% -3.2pt
      
Occupancy74.6% 79.5% -4.9pt
Average daily rate (ADR)$267.99 $257.66 4.0%
RevPAR$199.89 $204.78 -2.4%
Total RevPAR$546.66 $546.80 -0.0%
      

Gaylord Texan

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)  
      
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2024 2023 % ∆
      
Revenue$84,902 $86,398 -1.7%
Operating income$26,032 $28,088 -7.3%
Operating income margin30.7% 32.5% -1.8pt
Adjusted EBITDAre$31,923 $33,854 -5.7%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin37.6% 39.2% -1.6pt
      
Occupancy73.2% 77.1% -3.9pt
Average daily rate (ADR)$239.77 $230.83 3.9%
RevPAR$175.54 $177.90 -1.3%
Total RevPAR$514.32 $529.21 -2.8%
      

Gaylord National

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)  
      
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2024 2023 % ∆
      
Revenue$68,274 $72,772 -6.2%
Operating income$5,223 $8,055 -35.2%
Operating income margin7.7% 11.1% -3.4pt
Adjusted EBITDAre$14,819 $17,620 -15.9%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin21.7% 24.2% -2.5pt
      
Occupancy64.4% 67.3% -2.9pt
Average daily rate (ADR)$236.16 $239.70 -1.5%
RevPAR$152.18 $161.43 -5.7%
Total RevPAR$375.88 $405.10 -7.2%
      

Gaylord Rockies

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)  
      
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2024 2023 % ∆
      
Revenue$63,822 $64,047 -0.4%
Operating income$11,997 $10,868 10.4%
Operating income margin18.8% 17.0% 1.8pt
Adjusted EBITDAre$25,838 $24,913 3.7%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin40.5% 38.9% 1.6pt
      
Occupancy64.5% 69.9% -5.4pt
Average daily rate (ADR)$242.23 $233.09 3.9%
RevPAR$156.29 $162.97 -4.1%
Total RevPAR$467.24 $474.10 -1.4%
      

JW Marriott Hill Country(1)

($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)
  
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2024
  
Revenue$49,941
Operating income$9,134
Operating income margin18.3%
Adjusted EBITDAre$16,531
Adjusted EBITDAre margin33.1%
  
Occupancy63.6%
Average daily rate (ADR)$312.19
RevPAR$198.40
Total RevPAR$547.72
  
(1) JW Marriott Hill Country was acquired by the Company on June 30, 2023, therefore there are no comparison figures.
  

Entertainment Segment

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, the Company reported the following:

($ in thousands)Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2024 2023 % ∆
      
Revenue$66,875 $67,280 -0.6%
Operating income$6,112 $10,391 -41.2%
Operating income margin9.1% 15.4% -6.3pt
Adjusted EBITDAre$15,539 $14,346 8.3%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin23.2% 21.3% 1.9pt
      

Fioravanti continued, “Our Entertainment business delivered strong performance considering severe winter weather in Nashville in late January, which impacted demand at our Nashville assets, as well as ongoing construction disruption associated with Category 10 and renovation of the W Austin Hotel at Block 21. Our Ole Red venues performed well, including our newest venue, Ole Red Las Vegas, which has opened to an encouraging start.”

Corporate and Other Segment

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, the Company reported the following:

($ in thousands)Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2024 2023 % ∆
      
Operating loss($11,916) ($10,811) -10.2%
Adjusted EBITDAre($9,067) ($7,906) -14.7%
      

2024 Guidance

Fioravanti concluded, “We took advantage of market conditions to refinance the Gaylord Rockies Term Loan with senior unsecured notes, and in April 2024, we repriced our corporate Term Loan B, which has immediate interest savings in 2024. Our refinancing activities, together with our strong forward bookings position, support our confidence in our outlook and enable us to raise our guidance for full year net income, funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations. We remain excited about the investments we are making across our portfolio, which we believe will continue to create value for our stockholders in the years to come.”

The Company is updating its 2024 business performance outlook based on current information as of May 1, 2024. The Company does not expect to update the guidance provided below before next quarter’s earnings release. However, the Company may update its full business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason.

Current full year 2024 guidance includes the following assumptions:

  • Disruption from planned capital investments is estimated to result in a negative impact of approximately 215 basis points to same-store Hospitality RevPAR growth and approximately 160 basis points to same-store Hospitality Total RevPAR growth. In addition, the Company expects disruption to result in a negative impact of approximately $18 million to $21 million to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, including $10 million to $11 million to same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre and $8 million to $10 million to Entertainment Adjusted EBITDAre.
  • Capital expenditures are estimated to be $360 million to $440 million.
($ in millions, except per share figures)New Guidance New FY Prior Guidance Prior FY Change
 Full Year 2024 (1) 2024 Guidance (1) Full Year 2024 2024 Guidance  
 Low  High Midpoint Low  High Midpoint Midpoint
              
Consolidated Hospitality RevPAR growth (same-store) (2) 3.50%   5.50%   4.50%   3.50%   5.50%   4.50%   0.00% 
Consolidated Hospitality Total RevPAR growth (same-store) (2) 3.25%   5.25%   4.25%   3.25%   5.25%   4.25%   0.00% 
              
Operating Income             
Hospitality (same-store) (2)$434.5  $450.5  $442.5  $434.5  $450.5  $442.5  $- 
JW Marriott Hill Country 35.0   40.0   37.5   35.0   40.0   37.5   - 
Entertainment 65.5   71.5   68.5   65.5   71.5   68.5   - 
Corporate and Other (44.8)  (43.0)  (43.9)  (44.8)  (43.0)  (43.9)  - 
Consolidated Operating Income 490.2   519.0   504.6   490.2   519.0   504.6   - 
              
Adjusted EBITDAre             
Hospitality (same-store) (2)$612.5  $635.0  $623.8  $612.5  $635.0  $623.8  $- 
JW Marriott Hill Country 63.0   72.0   67.5   63.0   72.0   67.5   - 
Entertainment 100.0   110.0   105.0   100.0   110.0   105.0   - 
Corporate and Other (35.0)  (32.0)  (33.5)  (35.0)  (32.0)  (33.5)  - 
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre 740.5   785.0   762.8   740.5   785.0   762.8   - 
              
Net Income$259.0  $280.0  $269.5  $253.0  $272.0  $262.5  $7.0 
Net Income available to common stockholders$249.0  $274.0  $261.5  $243.0  $266.0  $254.5  $7.0 
              
Funds from Operations (FFO) available to common stockholders and unit holders$463.3  $500.5  $481.9  $457.3  $492.5  $474.9  $7.0 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders$489.8  $535.5  $512.6  $484.3  $527.0  $505.6  $7.0 
              
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders$4.01  $4.33  $4.17  $3.92  $4.21  $4.06  $0.11 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share$7.69  $8.33  $8.01  $7.60  $8.20  $7.90  $0.11 
              
Estimated diluted shares outstanding to common stockholders (3) 64.6   64.6   64.6   64.6   64.6   64.6   - 
Estimated diluted shares outstanding to common stockholders and unit holders (3) 65.0   65.0   65.0   65.0   65.0   65.0   - 


 (1)Includes JW Marriott Hill Country, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
 (2)Same-store excludes JW Marriott Hill Country.
 (3)Includes shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.
   
 Note: For reconciliations of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre guidance to Net Income, segment-level Adjusted EBITDAre to segment-level Operating Income, property-level Adjusted EBITDAre for JW Marriott Hill Country to property-level Operating Income, and FFO and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders to Net Income, see “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements” below.
  

Dividend Update
The Company’s dividend policy provides that it will distribute minimum dividends of 100% of REIT taxable income annually. It is the Company’s current plan to distribute aggregate minimum dividends for 2024 of $4.40 per share in cash. Future dividends are subject to the Board’s future determinations as to amount and timing.

Balance Sheet/Liquidity Update
As of March 31, 2024, the Company had total debt outstanding of $3,377.8 million, net of unamortized deferred financing costs, and unrestricted cash of $465.3 million. As of March 31, 2024, there were no amounts drawn under the Company’s revolving credit facility, $22.0 million was drawn under OEG’s revolving credit facility, and the lending banks had issued $4.3 million in letters of credit under the Company’s revolving credit facility, which left $738.7 million of aggregate borrowing availability for borrowing under the Company’s revolving credit facility and OEG’s revolving credit facility.

Earnings Call Information
Ryman Hospitality Properties will hold a conference call to discuss this release tomorrow, May 2, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Investors can listen to the conference call over the Internet at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Investor Relations section of the website (Investor Relations/Presentations, Earnings and Webcasts) at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of the Company’s business, anticipated business levels and anticipated financial results for the Company during future periods, the Company’s expected cash dividend, and other business or operational issues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include the risks and uncertainties associated with economic conditions affecting the hospitality business generally, the geographic concentration of the Company’s hotel properties, business levels at the Company’s hotels, the effects of inflation on the Company’s business, including the effects on costs of labor and supplies and effects on group customers at the Company’s hotels and customers in OEG’s businesses, the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT, the Company’s ability to execute our strategic goals as a REIT, the Company’s ability to generate cash flows to support dividends, future board determinations regarding the timing and amount of dividends and changes to the dividend policy, the Company’s ability to borrow funds pursuant to its credit agreements and to refinance indebtedness and/or to successfully amend the agreements governing its indebtedness in the future, and changes in interest rates. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Additional Information
This release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of our reports are available on our website at no expense at www.rymanhp.com and through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov.

Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR
We calculate revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing room revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. We calculate total revenue per available room (“Total RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing the sum of room revenue, food & beverage, and other ancillary services revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. Hospitality metrics do not include the results of the W Austin, which is included in the Entertainment segment.

Calculation of GAAP Margin Figures
We calculate Net Income available to common stockholders margin by dividing GAAP consolidated Net Income available to common stockholders by GAAP consolidated Total Revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Operating Income Margin by dividing consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP Operating Income by consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP Revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present the following non-GAAP financial measures we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance:

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Definition
We calculate EBITDAre, which is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) in its September 2017 white paper as Net Income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property of the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

Adjusted EBITDAre is then calculated as EBITDAre, plus to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

  • preopening costs;
  • non-cash lease expense;
  • equity-based compensation expense;
  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;
  • credit losses on held-to-maturity securities;
  • transaction costs of acquisitions;
  • interest income on bonds;
  • loss on extinguishment of debt;
  • pension settlement charges;
  • pro rata Adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures; and
  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.

We then exclude the pro rata share of Adjusted EBITDAre related to noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture.

We use EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture and segment or property-level EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of Net Income or Operating Income, as applicable, is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics.

Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin Definition
We calculate consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin by dividing consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture by GAAP consolidated Total Revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre Margin by dividing consolidated, segment-, or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre by consolidated, segment-, or property-level GAAP Revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by presenting a ratio showing the quantitative relationship between Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture and GAAP consolidated Total Revenue or segment or property-level GAAP Revenue, as applicable.

FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders Definition
We calculate FFO, which definition is clarified by NAREIT in its December 2018 white paper as Net Income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts), gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from a change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciated real estate held by the entity, income (loss) from consolidated joint ventures attributable to noncontrolling interest, and pro rata adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures.

To calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, we then exclude, to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

  • right-of-use asset amortization;
  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;
  • write-offs of deferred financing costs;
  • amortization of debt discounts or premiums and amortization of deferred financing costs;
  • loss on extinguishment of debt;
  • non-cash lease expense;
  • credit loss on held-to-maturity securities;
  • pension settlement charges;
  • additional pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures;
  • (gains) losses on other assets;
  • transaction costs on acquisitions;
  • deferred income tax expense (benefit); and
  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.

We present Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share as a non-GAAP measure of our performance in addition to our net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (calculated in accordance with GAAP). We calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share as our Adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) for a given operating period, as adjusted for the effect of dilutive securities, divided by the number of diluted shares and units outstanding during such period.

We are discontinuing the presentation of Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders (excluding maintenance capex) because our dividend policy no longer references this measure.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our ongoing operations because each presents a measure of our operations without regard to specified non-cash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on sale of assets and certain other items, which we believe are not indicative of the performance of our underlying hotel properties. We believe that these items are more representative of our asset base than our ongoing operations. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures as measures in determining our results after considering the impact of our capital structure.

We caution investors that non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The non-GAAP financial measures we present, and any related per share measures, should not be considered as alternative measures of our Net Income, operating performance, cash flow or liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures can enhance an investor’s understanding of our results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed individually, are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to GAAP measures such as Net Income (Loss), Operating Income (Loss), or cash flow from operations.

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
    
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Unaudited
(In thousands, except per share data)
    
    
    
 Three Months Ended
 Mar. 31,
  2024   2023 
Revenues :   
Rooms$173,633  $161,251 
Food and beverage 235,083   215,804 
Other hotel revenue 52,754   47,384 
Entertainment 66,875   67,280 
Total revenues 528,345   491,719 
    
Operating expenses:   
Rooms 44,101   42,059 
Food and beverage 128,179   115,181 
Other hotel expenses 118,813   103,059 
Management fees 17,962   15,195 
Total hotel operating expenses 309,055   275,494 
Entertainment 52,587   51,434 
Corporate 11,954   10,594 
Preopening costs 1,436   190 
Gain on sale of assets (270)  - 
Depreciation and amortization 57,202   48,357 
Total operating expenses 431,964   386,069 
    
Operating income 96,381   105,650 
    
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (60,443)  (42,528)
Interest income 7,522   2,547 
Loss on extinguishment of debt (522)  - 
Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 32   (2,806)
Other gains and (losses), net 321   (236)
Income before income taxes 43,291   62,627 
    
Provision for income taxes (530)  (1,633)
Net income 42,761   60,994 
    
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture 579   763 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership (284)  (437)
Net income available to common stockholders$43,056  $61,320 
    
Basic income per share available to common stockholders$0.72  $1.11 
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders (1)$0.67  $1.02 
    
Weighted average common shares for the period:   
Basic 59,739   55,182 
Diluted (1) 63,404   59,326 


(1)Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include 3.2 million and 3.9 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.
  


RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited
(In thousands)
    
 Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
  2024   2023 
    
ASSETS:   
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation$3,988,172  $3,955,586 
Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted 465,311   591,833 
Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 81,571   108,608 
Notes receivable 60,645   61,760 
Trade receivables, net 125,613   110,029 
Deferred income tax assets, net 82,145   81,624 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 163,572   154,810 
Intangible assets 122,270   124,287 
Total assets$5,089,299  $5,188,537 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:   
Debt and finance lease obligations$3,377,814  $3,377,028 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 394,299   464,720 
Dividends payable 67,407   67,932 
Deferred management rights proceeds 165,070   165,174 
Operating lease liabilities 130,180   129,122 
Other liabilities 67,257   66,658 
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture 353,865   345,126 
Total equity 533,407   572,777 
Total liabilities and equity$5,089,299  $5,188,537 
    


RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS
ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION
Unaudited
(in thousands)
      
      
 Three Months Ended Mar. 31,
 2024 2023
 $Margin $Margin
Consolidated     
Revenue$528,345   $491,719  
Net income$42,761 8.1% $60,994 12.4%
Interest expense, net 52,921    39,981  
Provision for income taxes 530    1,633  
Depreciation & amortization 57,202    48,357  
Gain on sale of assets (270)   -  
Pro rata EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures 2    9  
EBITDAre 153,146 29.0%  150,974 30.7%
Preopening costs 1,436    190  
Non-cash lease expense 925    1,501  
Equity-based compensation expense 3,862    3,739  
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,195    1,271  
Loss on extinguishment of debt 522    -  
Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures (21)   -  
Adjusted EBITDAre$161,065 30.5% $157,675 32.1%
Adjusted EBITDAre of noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture$(4,662)  $(4,296) 
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture$156,403 29.6% $153,379 31.2%
      
Hospitality segment     
Revenue$461,470   $424,439  
Operating income$102,185 22.1% $106,070 25.0%
Depreciation & amortization 50,230    42,875  
Non-cash lease expense 983    1,019  
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,195    1,271  
Adjusted EBITDAre$154,593 33.5% $151,235 35.6%
      
Same-Store Hospitality segment (1)     
Revenue$411,529   $424,439  
Operating income$93,051 22.6% $106,070 25.0%
Depreciation & amortization 42,833    42,875  
Non-cash lease expense 983    1,019  
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,195    1,271  
Adjusted EBITDAre$138,062 33.5% $151,235 35.6%
      
Entertainment segment     
Revenue$66,875   $67,280  
Operating income$6,112 9.1% $10,391 15.4%
Depreciation & amortization 6,740    5,265  
Preopening costs 1,436    190  
Non-cash lease (revenue) expense (58)   482  
Equity-based compensation 888    816  
Other gains and (losses), net 408    -  
Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures 13    (2,798) 
Adjusted EBITDAre$15,539 23.2% $14,346 21.3%
      
Corporate and Other segment     
Operating loss$(11,916)  $(10,811) 
Depreciation & amortization 232    217  
Other gains and (losses), net (87)   (235) 
Equity-based compensation 2,974    2,923  
Gain on sale of assets (270)   -  
Adjusted EBITDAre$(9,067)  $(7,906) 
      
(1) Same-Store Hospitality segment excludes JW Marriott Hill Country, which was acquired on June 30, 2023.
      


RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO RECONCILIATION
Unaudited
(in thousands, except per share data)
    
    
 Three Months Ended Mar. 31,
  2024   2023 
Consolidated   
Net income$42,761  $60,994 
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture 579   763 
Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders 43,340   61,757 
Depreciation & amortization 57,154   48,326 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (2,021)  (1,580)
Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures -   23 
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders 98,473   108,526 
    
Right-of-use asset amortization 48   31 
Non-cash lease expense 925   1,501 
Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures (21)  - 
Gain on other assets (270)  - 
Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,721   2,674 
Amortization of debt discounts and premiums 649   506 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 522   - 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest 135   (412)
Deferred tax provision (benefit) (488)  767 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders$102,694  $113,593 
    
    
Basic net income per share$0.72  $1.11 
Diluted net income per share$0.67  $1.02 
    
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit$1.64  $1.95 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit$1.71  $2.04 
    
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1)$1.53  $1.80 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1)$1.60  $1.89 
    
Weighted average common shares and OP units for the period:   
Basic 60,134   55,577 
Diluted (1) 63,799   59,721 
    
(1) Diluted weighted average common shares and OP units for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include 3.2 million and 3.9 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.
 


RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS
HOSPITALITY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATIONS AND OPERATING METRICS
Unaudited
(in thousands)
      
  
 Three Months Ended Mar. 31,
  2024  2023
 $Margin $Margin
Hospitality segment     
Revenue$461,470   $424,439  
Operating income$102,185 22.1% $106,070 25.0%
Depreciation & amortization 50,230    42,875  
Non-cash lease expense 983    1,019  
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,195    1,271  
Adjusted EBITDAre$154,593 33.5% $151,235 35.6%
      
Occupancy 66.7%    72.3%  
Average daily rate (ADR)$250.48   $237.95  
RevPAR$167.17   $172.08  
OtherPAR$277.12   $280.86  
Total RevPAR$444.29   $452.94  
      
      
      
Same-Store Hospitality segment (1)     
Revenue$411,529   $424,439  
Operating income$93,051 22.6% $106,070 25.0%
Depreciation & amortization 42,833    42,875  
Non-cash lease expense 983    1,019  
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,195    1,271  
Adjusted EBITDAre$138,062 33.5% $151,235 35.6%
      
Occupancy 67.0%    72.3%  
Average daily rate (ADR)$244.85   $237.95  
RevPAR$164.16   $172.08  
OtherPAR$270.17   $280.86  
Total RevPAR$434.33   $452.94  
      
      
      
Gaylord Opryland     
Revenue$103,835   $111,806  
Operating income $24,825 23.9% $31,695 28.3%
Depreciation & amortization 8,133    8,554  
Non-cash lease revenue (11)   (12) 
Adjusted EBITDAre$32,947 31.7% $40,237 36.0%
      
Occupancy 65.1%    72.6%  
Average daily rate (ADR)$245.28   $240.19  
RevPAR$159.60   $174.40  
OtherPAR$235.50   $255.76  
Total RevPAR$395.10   $430.16  
      
      
      
Gaylord Palms     
Revenue$85,463   $84,546  
Operating income$25,006 29.3% $27,634 32.7%
Depreciation & amortization 5,871    5,610  
Non-cash lease expense 994    1,031  
Adjusted EBITDAre$31,871 37.3% $34,275 40.5%
      
Occupancy 74.6%    79.5%  
Average daily rate (ADR)$267.99   $257.66  
RevPAR$199.89   $204.78  
OtherPAR$346.77   $342.02  
Total RevPAR$546.66   $546.80  
      
      
      
Gaylord Texan     
Revenue$84,902   $86,398  
Operating income$26,032 30.7% $28,088 32.5%
Depreciation & amortization 5,891    5,766  
Adjusted EBITDAre$31,923 37.6% $33,854 39.2%
      
Occupancy 73.2%    77.1%  
Average daily rate (ADR)$239.77   $230.83  
RevPAR$175.54   $177.90  
OtherPAR$338.78   $351.31  
Total RevPAR$514.32   $529.21  
      


RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS
HOSPITALITY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATIONS AND OPERATING METRICS
Unaudited
(in thousands)
      
      
 Three Months Ended Mar. 31,
  2024  2023
 $Margin $Margin
Gaylord National     
Revenue$68,274   $72,772  
Operating income$5,223 7.7% $8,055 11.1%
Depreciation & amortization 8,401    8,294  
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,195    1,271  
Adjusted EBITDAre$14,819 21.7% $17,620 24.2%
      
Occupancy 64.4%    67.3%  
Average daily rate (ADR)$236.16   $239.70  
RevPAR$152.18   $161.43  
OtherPAR$223.70   $243.67  
Total RevPAR$375.88   $405.10  
      
      
      
Gaylord Rockies     
Revenue$63,822   $64,047  
Operating income$11,997 18.8% $10,868 17.0%
Depreciation & amortization 13,841    14,045  
Adjusted EBITDAre$25,838 40.5% $24,913 38.9%
      
Occupancy 64.5%    69.9%  
Average daily rate (ADR)$242.23   $233.09  
RevPAR$156.29   $162.97  
OtherPAR$310.95   $311.13  
Total RevPAR$467.24   $474.10  
      
      
      
JW Marriott Hill Country (2)     
Revenue$49,941   $-  
Operating income$9,134 18.3% $-  
Depreciation & amortization 7,397    -  
Adjusted EBITDAre$16,531 33.1% $-  
      
Occupancy 63.6%   n/a 
Average daily rate (ADR)$312.19   n/a 
RevPAR$198.40   n/a 
OtherPAR$349.32   n/a 
Total RevPAR$547.72   n/a 
      
      
      
The AC Hotel at National Harbor     
Revenue$2,822   $2,211  
Operating income (loss)$327 11.6% $(178)-8.1%
Depreciation & amortization 250    281  
Adjusted EBITDAre$577 20.4% $103 4.7%
      
Occupancy 56.9%    54.3%  
Average daily rate (ADR)$250.02   $218.52  
RevPAR$142.24   $118.55  
OtherPAR$19.28   $9.37  
Total RevPAR$161.52   $127.92  
      
      
      
The Inn at Opryland (3)     
Revenue$2,411   $2,659  
Operating loss$(359)-14.9% $(92)-3.5%
Depreciation & amortization 446    325  
Adjusted EBITDAre$87 3.6% $233 8.8%
      
Occupancy 42.3%    56.6%  
Average daily rate (ADR)$162.66   $139.30  
RevPAR$68.75   $78.87  
OtherPAR$18.70   $18.65  
Total RevPAR$87.45   $97.52  
      
(1) Same-Store Hospitality segment excludes JW Marriott Hill Country, which was acquired on June 30, 2023. 
(2) JW Marriott Hill Country was acquired by the Company on June 30, 2023, therefore there are no comparison figures.
(3) Includes other hospitality revenue and expense.
      


RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS
EARNINGS PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE CALCULATIONS
Unaudited
(In thousands, except per share data)
    
    
 Three Months Ended
 Mar. 31,
  2024   2023 
Earnings per share:   
    
Numerator:   
Net income available to common stockholders$43,056  $61,320 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture (579)  (763)
Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method$42,477  $60,557 
    
Denominator:   
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 59,739   55,182 
Effect of dilutive stock-based compensation 430   281 
Effect of dilutive put rights (1) 3,235   3,863 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 63,404   59,326 
    
Basic income per share available to common stockholders$0.72  $1.11 
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders$0.67  $1.02 
    
    
FFO and Adjusted FFO per share:   
    
Numerator - FFO:   
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders$98,473  $108,526 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture (579)  (763)
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method$97,894  $107,763 
    
Numerator - Adjusted FFO:   
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders$102,694  $113,593 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture (579)  (763)
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method$102,115  $112,830 
    
Denominator:   
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic 60,134   55,577 
Effect of dilutive stock-based compensation 430   281 
Effect of dilutive put rights (1) 3,235   3,863 
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted 63,799   59,721 
    
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit$1.64  $1.95 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit$1.71  $2.04 
    
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1)$1.53  $1.80 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1)$1.60  $1.89 
    
(1) Represents equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.
    


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("Adjusted EBITDAre")
Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted FFO Reconciliation
       
  New Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2024
  Low  High Midpoint
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.     
 Net Income$ 259,000  $ 280,000  $ 269,500 
 Provision for income taxes 15,250   17,000   16,125 
 Interest Expense, net 216,775   223,275   220,025 
 Depreciation and amortization 224,250   234,500   229,375 
 (Gain) / Loss on disposal of fixed assets (275)  (275)  (275)
 EBITDAre$ 715,000  $ 754,500  $ 734,750 
 Non-cash lease expense 3,500   4,500   4,000 
 Preopening expense 3,000   3,500   3,250 
 Equity-based compensation 12,500   13,500   13,000 
 Pension settlement charge 1,500   1,750   1,625 
 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 4,500   5,500   5,000 
 Other gains and (losses), net -   1,250   625 
 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 500   500   500 
 Adjusted EBITDAre$ 740,500  $ 785,000  $ 762,750 
       
Hospitality Segment      
 Operating Income$ 469,500  $ 490,500  $ 480,000 
 Depreciation and amortization 195,000   202,500   198,750 
 Non-cash lease expense 3,500   4,500   4,000 
 Interest income on Gaylord National Bonds 4,500   5,500   5,000 
 Other gains and (losses), net 2,500   3,500   3,000 
 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 500   500   500 
 Adjusted EBITDAre$ 675,500  $ 707,000  $ 691,250 
       
Hospitality Segment (same-store)     
 Operating Income$ 434,500  $ 450,500  $ 442,500 
 Depreciation and amortization 167,000   170,500   168,750 
 Non-cash lease expense 3,500   4,500   4,000 
 Interest income on Gaylord National Bonds 4,500   5,500   5,000 
 Other gains and (losses), net 2,500   3,500   3,000 
 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 500   500   500 
 Adjusted EBITDAre$ 612,500  $ 635,000  $ 623,750 
       
JW Marriott Hill Country     
 Operating Income$ 35,000  $ 40,000  $ 37,500 
 Depreciation and amortization 28,000   32,000   30,000 
 Adjusted EBITDAre$ 63,000  $ 72,000  $ 67,500 
       


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("Adjusted EBITDAre")
Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted FFO Reconciliation
       
  New Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2024
  Low  High Midpoint
Entertainment Segment     
 Operating Income$ 65,500  $ 71,500  $ 68,500 
 Depreciation and amortization 27,500   30,000   28,750 
 Preopening expense 3,000   3,500   3,250 
 Equity-based compensation 3,500   4,000   3,750 
 Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures 500   1,000   750 
 Adjusted EBITDAre$ 100,000  $ 110,000  $ 105,000 
       
Corporate and Other Segment     
 Operating Loss$ (44,750) $ (43,000) $ (43,875)
 Depreciation and amortization 1,750   2,000   1,875 
 Equity-based compensation 9,000   9,500   9,250 
 Pension settlement charge 1,500   1,750   1,625 
 Other gains and (losses), net (2,500)  (2,250)  (2,375)
 Adjusted EBITDAre$ (35,000) $ (32,000) $ (33,500)
       
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.     
 Net Income$ 259,000  $ 280,000  $ 269,500 
 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture (10,000)  (6,000)  (8,000)
 Net Income available to common stockholders and unit holders$ 249,000  $ 274,000  $ 261,500 
 Depreciation and amortization 224,250   234,500   229,375 
 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (10,000)  (8,000)  (9,000)
 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders$ 463,250  $ 500,500  $ 481,875 
 Right of use amortization -   500   250 
 Non-cash lease expense 3,500   4,500   4,000 
 Pension settlement charge 1,500   1,750   1,625 
 Other gains and (losses), net -   1,250   625 
 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 500   500   500 
 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (3,000)  (2,000)  (2,500)
 Amortization of deferred financing costs 9,500   11,500   10,500 
 Amortization of debt discounts and premiums 2,500   3,500   3,000 
 Deferred Taxes 12,000   13,500   12,750 
 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders$ 489,750  $ 535,500  $ 512,625 
       
 Diluted income per share available to common stockholders$ 4.01  $ 4.33  $ 4.17 
 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share$ 7.69  $ 8.33  $ 8.01 
       
 Estimated diluted shares outstanding to common stockholders (in millions) 64.6   64.6   64.6 
 Estimated diluted shares outstanding to common stockholders and unit holders (in millions) 65.0   65.0   65.0 
             


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("Adjusted EBITDAre")
Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted FFO Reconciliation
       
  Prior Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2024
  Low  High Midpoint
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.     
 Net Income$ 253,000  $ 272,000  $ 262,500 
 Provision for income taxes 15,250   17,000   16,125 
 Interest Expense, net 222,500   231,000   226,750 
 Depreciation and amortization 224,250   234,500   229,375 
 EBITDAre$ 715,000  $ 754,500  $ 734,750 
 Non-cash lease expense 3,500   4,500   4,000 
 Preopening expense 3,000   3,500   3,250 
 Equity-based compensation 12,500   13,500   13,000 
 Pension settlement charge 1,500   1,750   1,625 
 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 4,500   5,500   5,000 
 Other gains and (losses), net 500   1,750   1,125 
 Adjusted EBITDAre$ 740,500  $ 785,000  $ 762,750 
       
Hospitality Segment      
 Operating Income$ 469,500  $ 490,500  $ 480,000 
 Depreciation and amortization 195,000   202,500   198,750 
 Non-cash lease expense 3,500   4,500   4,000 
 Interest income on Gaylord National Bonds 4,500   5,500   5,000 
 Other gains and (losses), net 3,000   4,000   3,500 
 Adjusted EBITDAre$ 675,500  $ 707,000  $ 691,250 
       
Hospitality Segment (same-store)     
 Operating Income$ 434,500  $ 450,500  $ 442,500 
 Depreciation and amortization 167,000   170,500   168,750 
 Non-cash lease expense 3,500   4,500   4,000 
 Interest income on Gaylord National Bonds 4,500   5,500   5,000 
 Other gains and (losses), net 3,000   4,000   3,500 
 Adjusted EBITDAre$ 612,500  $ 635,000  $ 623,750 
       
JW Marriott Hill Country     
 Operating Income$ 35,000  $ 40,000  $ 37,500 
 Depreciation and amortization 28,000   32,000   30,000 
 Adjusted EBITDAre$ 63,000  $ 72,000  $ 67,500 
       


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("Adjusted EBITDAre")
Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted FFO Reconciliation
       
  Prior Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2024
  Low  High Midpoint
Entertainment Segment     
 Operating Income$ 65,500  $ 71,500  $ 68,500 
 Depreciation and amortization 27,500   30,000   28,750 
 Preopening expense 3,000   3,500   3,250 
 Equity-based compensation 3,500   4,000   3,750 
 Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures 500   1,000   750 
 Adjusted EBITDAre$ 100,000  $ 110,000  $ 105,000 
       
Corporate and Other Segment     
 Operating Loss$ (44,750) $ (43,000) $ (43,875)
 Depreciation and amortization 1,750   2,000   1,875 
 Equity-based compensation 9,000   9,500   9,250 
 Pension settlement charge 1,500   1,750   1,625 
 Other gains and (losses), net (2,500)  (2,250)  (2,375)
 Adjusted EBITDAre$ (35,000) $ (32,000) $ (33,500)
       
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.     
 Net Income$ 253,000  $ 272,000  $ 262,500 
 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture (10,000)  (6,000)  (8,000)
 Net Income available to common stockholders and unit holders$ 243,000  $ 266,000  $ 254,500 
 Depreciation and amortization 224,250   234,500   229,375 
 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (10,000)  (8,000)  (9,000)
 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders$ 457,250  $ 492,500  $ 474,875 
 Right of use amortization -   500   250 
 Non-cash lease expense 3,500   4,500   4,000 
 Pension settlement charge 1,500   1,750   1,625 
 Other gains and (losses), net 500   1,750   1,125 
 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (3,000)  (2,000)  (2,500)
 Amortization of deferred financing costs 10,000   11,000   10,500 
 Amortization of debt discounts and premiums 2,500   3,500   3,000 
 Deferred Taxes 12,000   13,500   12,750 
 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders$ 484,250  $ 527,000  $ 505,625 
       
 Diluted income per share available to common stockholders$ 3.92  $ 4.21  $ 4.06 
 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share$ 7.60  $ 8.20  $ 7.90 
       
 Estimated diluted shares outstanding to common stockholders (in millions) 64.6   64.6   64.6 
 Estimated diluted shares outstanding to common stockholders and unit holders (in millions) 65.0   65.0   65.0 