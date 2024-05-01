EZCORP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Record Q2 Revenues Driving Strong Earnings Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income of $21.5 million, up from a net loss of $6.8 million. In the prior-year we recorded our share of the one-time, non-cash goodwill impairment and discrete adjustments recognized by Cash Converters International of $25.6 million. On an adjusted basis1, net income increased $3.6 million or 21%.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.29, up from diluted loss per share of $0.12. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.28, compared to $0.23.
  • Total revenues increased 11%, and gross profit increased 12%.
  • Merchandise sales gross margin remains within our targeted range at 35%.
  • Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) up 14% to $235.8 million.
  • Return on earning assets (ROEA) remains strong at 165%.

CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK

Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We achieved record second quarter revenue and PLO, driven by strong consumer demand and excellent customer service. The challenging macro-economic environment continues to fuel robust customer demand for short-term cash and pre-owned and recycled goods.

“During the second quarter, we opened nine de novo stores in Latin America and acquired six stores in the U.S. We also consolidated six stores, five in Latin America and one in the U.S., which netted an additional nine stores. We now have a total of 1,246 stores across the organization and over 7,800 team members. Our strong balance sheet allows us to continue to build scale, both organically and by acquiring new stores. In addition, we continue to return capital to our shareholders, having repurchased $3.0 million worth of EZCORP shares during the quarter.

“We have 4.6 million EZ+ Rewards members, an increase of 61% over the second quarter of 2023 and 10% over last quarter. Online payments continue to gain traction with customers, and we collected $21.8 million in the U.S., up 72%, and have expanded online payments to our stores in Mexico. These initiatives to increase customer loyalty and engagement and provide a more convenient customer experience are an integral part of our growth in the local neighborhoods in which we operate.

“Thank you to our exceptional EZCORP team members for delivering another outstanding quarter of excellent operating and financial results for our shareholders. We will continue to invest in our team and our stores, focusing on recruitment and retention, while also investing in technology and other initiatives to enhance the customer experience. This focus and investment continues to enhance value for all of our shareholders,” concluded Given.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended March 31As Reported Adjusted1
in millions, except per share amounts 2024  2023   2024  2023
        
Total revenues$285.6 $258.4  $280.2 $258.4
Gross profit$167.6 $149.2  $164.6 $149.2
Income (loss) before tax$28.7 $(7.3) $27.6 $24.3
Net income (loss)$21.5 $(6.8) $20.7 $17.1
Diluted earnings (loss) per share$0.29 $(0.12) $0.28 $0.23
EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)$37.4  $2.1  $36.2 $33.8
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.29, up from diluted loss per share of $0.12. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.28, up from $0.23. The primary difference between GAAP and Adjusted financial results is attributable to our share of the previously announced prior year one-time, non-cash goodwill impairment recognized by Cash Converters International.
  • Income before taxes was $28.7 million, up from loss before taxes of $7.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $36.2 million.
  • PLO increased 14% to $235.8 million, up $29.7 million. On a same-store basis2, PLO increased 12% due to improved operational performance and continued strong pawn demand.
  • Total revenues increased 11%, and gross profit increased 12%, reflecting improved pawn service charge (PSC) revenues, merchandise sales and merchandise sales gross profit.
  • PSC increased 15% as a result of higher average PLO.
  • Merchandise sales gross margin remains within our target range at 35%. Aged general merchandise was 2.3% of total general merchandise inventory.
  • Net inventory increased 9%, as expected with the growth in PLO. Inventory turnover increased to 2.9x, from 2.8x.
  • Store expenses increased 13%, primarily due to increased labor, in-line with store activity, higher store count and, to a lesser extent, expenses related to our loyalty program. On a same-store basis, store expenses increased 11%.
  • General and administrative expenses increased 17%, primarily due to labor driven by incentive compensation related to an increase in share price and, to a lesser extent, costs related to the implementation of Workday.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $229.1 million, down 6% year-over-year. The decrease was due to the increase in PLO and inventory, strategic investments, share repurchases, and the acquisition of new stores, partially offset by cash inflows provided by operating activities.

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. Pawn

  • PLO ended the quarter at $173.7 million, up 11% or 9% on a same store basis.
  • Total revenue and gross profit was up 10%, reflecting increased PSC and higher merchandise sales.
  • PSC increased 14% as a result of higher average PLO.
  • Merchandise sales increased 6%, and gross margin decreased to 37% from 38%. Aged general merchandise increased to 3.0% of total general merchandise inventory, primarily driven by luxury handbags in our Max Pawn stores.
  • Net inventory increased 9%, as expected with the growth in PLO. Inventory turnover remained flat at 2.6x.
  • Store expenses increased 12%, primarily due to salaries and benefits as we continue to support our team members as a part of People, Pawn and Passion focus, higher store count and, to a lesser extent, expenses related to our loyalty program.
  • Segment contribution increased 8% to $40.7 million.
  • During the quarter, net store count increased by five due to the acquisition of six stores and the consolidation of one store.

Latin America Pawn

  • PLO improved to $62.0 million, up 26% (19% on constant currency basis). On a same store basis, PLO increased 22% (15% on a constant currency basis) due to improved operational performance and continued strong pawn demand.
  • Total revenues was up 12% (4% on constant currency basis), and gross profit increased 18% (10% on a constant currency basis), reflecting increased PSC, higher merchandise sales and improved merchandise sales gross profit.
  • PSC increased 18% (10% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO.
  • Merchandise sales gross margin increased to 33% from 32%. Aged general merchandise was 1.4% of total merchandise inventory.
  • Net inventory increased 9% (2% on a constant currency basis). Inventory turnover increased to 3.6x from 3.5x.
  • Store expenses increased 15% (7% on a constant currency basis), primarily due to higher store count. Same-store expenses increased 10% (2% on a constant currency basis).
  • Segment contribution increased 2% (decreased 3% on a constant currency basis). On an adjusted basis, segment contribution was up 38% to $7.7 million, with the primary adjustment being the prior year reversal of contingent consideration liability of $2.5 million in connection with a previously completed acquisition.
  • During the quarter, net store count increased by four due to the opening of nine de novo stores and the consolidation of five stores.

FORM 10-Q

EZCORP’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com.

CONFERENCE CALL
EZCORP will host a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by registering online at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc16d26b733bc44b7aecc33d2d530fef4. Once registered you will receive the dial-in details with a unique PIN to join the call. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: http://investors.ezcorp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the end of the call. 

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index. 

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the Company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
March 31,		 Six Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Revenues:       
Merchandise sales$164,687  $152,507  $344,090  $316,294 
Jewelry scrapping sales 13,714   12,825   27,796   20,709 
Pawn service charges 107,163   93,030   213,612   185,623 
Other revenues 75   61   132   124 
Total revenues 285,639   258,423   585,630   522,750 
Merchandise cost of goods sold 106,259   97,339   221,469   202,216 
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 11,788   11,902   23,996   18,855 
Gross profit 167,592   149,182   340,165   301,679 
Operating expenses:       
Store expenses 114,582   101,269   225,137   202,072 
General and administrative 18,266   15,609   34,809   31,085 
Depreciation and amortization 8,219   7,963   16,784   15,951 
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other 3   73   (169)  57 
Other income (765)  (2,465)  (765)  (2,465)
Total operating expenses 140,305   122,449   275,796   246,700 
Operating income 27,287   26,733   64,369   54,979 
Interest expense 3,402   3,390   6,842   9,580 
Interest income (2,882)  (1,898)  (5,521)  (2,562)
Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (1,719)  32,501   (2,872)  30,917 
Other (income) expense (165)  80   (436)  (154)
Income (loss) before income taxes 28,651   (7,340)  66,356   17,198 
Income tax expense (benefit) 7,172   (550)  16,407   7,210 
Net income (loss)$21,479  $(6,790) $49,949  $9,988 
        
Basic earnings (loss) per share$0.39  $(0.12) $0.91  $0.18 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share$0.29  $(0.12) $0.65  $0.11 
        
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 55,093   55,648   55,084   55,981 
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 83,045   55,648   84,948   65,269 


EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)March 31,
2024		 March 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023
      
Assets:     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$229,111  $243,128  $220,595 
Restricted cash 8,581   8,451   8,373 
Pawn loans 235,773   206,096   245,766 
Pawn service charges receivable, net 38,268   33,116   38,885 
Inventory, net 163,429   150,297   166,477 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,142   45,564   39,623 
Total current assets 722,304   686,652   719,719 
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 13,162   10,681   10,987 
Other investments 51,220   39,220   36,220 
Property and equipment, net 63,306   59,775   68,096 
Right-of-use assets, net 243,752   234,287   234,388 
Goodwill 310,658   300,078   302,372 
Intangible assets, net 61,714   59,620   58,216 
Notes receivable, net    1,233    
Deferred tax asset, net 26,247   19,127   25,702 
Other assets, net 15,779   9,859   12,011 
Total assets$1,508,142  $1,420,532  $1,467,711 
      
Liabilities and equity:     
Current liabilities:     
Current maturities of long-term debt, net$34,347  $  $34,265 
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 62,838   72,695  $81,605 
Customer layaway deposits 20,352   18,761   18,920 
Operating lease liabilities, current 55,658   53,921   57,182 
Total current liabilities 173,195   145,377   191,972 
Long-term debt, net 326,573   359,287   325,847 
Deferred tax liability, net 465   368   435 
Operating lease liabilities 197,285   191,874   193,187 
Other long-term liabilities 10,228   11,038   10,502 
Total liabilities 707,746   707,944   721,943 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)     
Stockholders’ equity:     
Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding : 52,057,309 as of March 31, 2024; 52,561,071 as of March 31, 2023; and 51,869,569 as of September 30, 2023 521   526   519 
Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 30   30   30 
Additional paid-in capital 345,174   343,088   346,181 
Retained earnings 477,683   405,961   431,140 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,012)  (37,017)  (32,102)
Total equity 800,396   712,588   745,768 
Total liabilities and equity$1,508,142  $1,420,532  $1,467,711 


EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

 Six Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands) 2024   2023 
  
Operating activities:   
Net income$49,949  $9,988 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 16,784   15,951 
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 807   736 
Non-cash lease expense 29,514   27,546 
Deferred income taxes 515   (6,987)
Other adjustments (1,429)  (2,386)
Provision for inventory reserve 183   280 
Stock compensation expense 4,844   3,741 
Equity in net (income) loss from investment in unconsolidated affiliates (2,872)  30,917 
Net loss on extinguishment of debt    3,545 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:   
Pawn service charges receivable 1,071   1,357 
Inventory 1,617   (2,306)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (8,699)  (3,639)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (57,531)  (43,969)
Customer layaway deposits 886   1,426 
Income taxes 909   8,852 
Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates    1,775 
Net cash provided by operating activities 36,548   46,827 
Investing activities:   
Loans made (433,194)  (378,717)
Loans repaid 262,970   230,604 
Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral 188,351   171,504 
Capital expenditures, net (13,654)  (18,439)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (8,610)  (12,968)
Issuance of notes receivable    (15,500)
Investment in unconsolidated affiliate (850)  (2,133)
Investment in other investments (15,000)  (15,000)
Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 1,745    
Net cash used in investing activities (18,242)  (40,649)
Financing activities:   
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,253)  (1,149)
Proceeds from issuance of debt    230,000 
Debt issuance cost    (7,458)
Cash paid on extinguishment of debt    (1,951)
Payments on debt    (178,488)
Purchase and retirement of treasury stock (6,010)  (10,978)
Payments of finance leases (276)   
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,539)  29,976 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (43)  1,056 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,724   37,210 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 228,968   214,369 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$237,692  $251,579 
    

                                                                                                                                


EZCORP, Inc.
OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS
  
 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other Investments Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated
            
Revenues:           
Merchandise sales$114,849  $49,838  $  $164,687  $  $164,687 
Jewelry scrapping sales 12,686   1,028      13,714      13,714 
Pawn service charges 80,010   27,153      107,163      107,163 
Other revenues 29   15   31   75      75 
Total revenues 207,574   78,034   31   285,639      285,639 
Merchandise cost of goods sold 72,798   33,461      106,259      106,259 
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 10,794   994      11,788      11,788 
Gross profit 123,982   43,579   31   167,592      167,592 
Segment and corporate expenses (income):           
Store expenses 80,840   33,742      114,582      114,582 
General and administrative             18,266   18,266 
Depreciation and amortization 2,516   2,392      4,908   3,311   8,219 
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other (30)  (66)     (96)  99   3 
Other income             (765)  (765)
Interest expense             3,402   3,402 
Interest income    (608)  (633)  (1,241)  (1,641)  (2,882)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates       (1,719)  (1,719)     (1,719)
Other expense (income)    1   14   15   (180)  (165)
Segment contribution$40,656  $8,118  $2,369  $51,143     
Income (loss) before income taxes      $51,143  $(22,492) $28,651 

        

 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other Investments Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated
            
Revenues:           
Merchandise sales$108,740  $43,767  $  $152,507  $  $152,507 
Jewelry scrapping sales 9,814   3,011      12,825      12,825 
Pawn service charges 69,945   23,085      93,030      93,030 
Other revenues 32   19   10   61      61 
Total revenues 188,531   69,882   10   258,423      258,423 
Merchandise cost of goods sold 67,643   29,696      97,339      97,339 
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 8,550   3,352      11,902      11,902 
Gross profit 112,338   36,834   10   149,182      149,182 
Segment and corporate expenses (income):           
Store expenses 71,946   29,323      101,269      101,269 
General and administrative             15,609   15,609 
Depreciation and amortization 2,560   2,332      4,892   3,071   7,963 
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets 81   (8)     73      73 
Other income    (2,465)     (2,465)     (2,465)
Interest expense             3,390   3,390 
Interest income (1)  (298)     (299)  (1,599)  (1,898)
Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates       32,501   32,501      32,501 
Other (income) expense    (46)  6   (40)  120   80 
Segment contribution (loss)$37,752  $7,996  $(32,497) $13,251     
Income (loss) before income taxes      $13,251  $(20,591) $(7,340)
            


 Six Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other Investments Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated
            
Revenues:           
Merchandise sales$240,362  $103,728  $  $344,090  $  $344,090 
Jewelry scrapping sales 25,501   2,295      27,796      27,796 
Pawn service charges 159,083   54,529      213,612      213,612 
Other revenues 66   31   35   132      132 
Total revenues 425,012   160,583   35   585,630      585,630 
Merchandise cost of goods sold 151,507   69,962      221,469      221,469 
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 22,078   1,918      23,996      23,996 
Gross profit 251,427   88,703   35   340,165      340,165 
Segment and corporate expenses (income):           
Store expenses 158,095   67,042      225,137      225,137 
General and administrative             34,809   34,809 
Depreciation and amortization 5,140   4,731      9,871   6,913   16,784 
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other (4)  (262)     (266)  97   (169)
Other income             (765)  (765)
Interest expense             6,842   6,842 
Interest income    (1,028)  (1,206)  (2,234)  (3,287)  (5,521)
Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates       (2,872)  (2,872)     (2,872)
Other (income) expense    (47)  15   (32)  (404)  (436)
Segment contribution 88,196   18,267  $4,098  $110,561     
Income (loss) before income taxes      $110,561  $(44,205) $66,356 


 Six Months Ended March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Other Investments Total Segments Corporate Items Consolidated
            
Revenues:           
Merchandise sales$227,054  $89,240  $  $316,294  $  $316,294 
Jewelry scrapping sales 16,990   3,719      20,709      20,709 
Pawn service charges 139,255   46,368      185,623      185,623 
Other revenues 57   35   32   124      124 
Total revenues 383,356   139,362   32   522,750      522,750 
Merchandise cost of goods sold 140,899   61,317      202,216      202,216 
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 14,766   4,089      18,855      18,855 
Gross profit 227,691   73,956   32   301,679      301,679 
Segment and corporate expenses (income):           
Store expenses 145,250   56,822      202,072      202,072 
General and administrative    (3)     (3)  31,088   31,085 
Depreciation and amortization 5,315   4,547      9,862   6,089   15,951 
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets 84   (27)     57      57 
Other income    (2,465)     (2,465)     (2,465)
Interest expense             9,580   9,580 
Interest income (1)  (467)     (468)  (2,094)  (2,562)
Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates       30,917   30,917      30,917 
Other expense (income)    24   10   34   (188)  (154)
Segment contribution (loss)$77,043  $15,525  $(30,895) $61,673     
Income (loss) before income taxes      $61,673  $(44,475) $17,198 

EZCORP, Inc.
STORE COUNT ACTIVITY
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Consolidated
      
As of December 31, 2023530  707  1,237 
New locations opened  9  9 
Locations acquired6    6 
Locations combined or closed(1) (5) (6)
As of March 31, 2024535  711  1,246 


 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Consolidated
      
As of December 31, 2022525 661 1,186
New locations opened2 11 13
As of March 31, 2023527 672 1,199


 Six Months Ended March 31, 2024
 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Consolidated
      
As of September 30, 2023529  702  1,231 
New locations opened  14  14 
Locations acquired7    7 
Locations combined or closed(1) (5) (6)
As of March 31, 2024535  711  1,246 


 Six Months Ended March 31, 2023
 U.S. Pawn Latin America Pawn Consolidated
      
As of September 30, 2022515 660  1,175 
New locations opened2 13  15 
Locations acquired10   10 
Locations combined or closed (1) (1)
As of March 31, 2023527 672  1,199 

Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.

Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows:

  March 31, Three Months Ended
March 31,		 Six Months Ended
March 31,
  2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023
             
Mexican peso 16.6 18.1 17.0 18.7 17.3 19.2
Guatemalan quetzal 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.6
Honduran lempira 24.4 24.4 24.4 24.3 24.4 24.3
Australian dollar 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5

Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.

Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in millions) 2024   2023 
    
Net income (loss)$21.5  $(6.8)
Interest expense 3.4   3.4 
Interest income (2.9)  (1.9)
Income tax expense (benefit) 7.2   (0.6)
Depreciation and amortization 8.2   8.0 
EBITDA$37.4  $2.1 


 Total Revenues Gross Profit Income Before Tax Tax Effect Net Income Diluted EPS  EBITDA
              
2024 Q2 Reported$285.6  $167.6  $28.7  $7.2  $21.5  $0.29  $37.4 
Corporate lease termination       (0.8)  (0.2)  (0.6)  (0.01)  (0.8)
FX Impact       0.1      0.1      0.1 
Constant Currency and other impact (5.4)  (3.0)  (0.4)  (0.1)  (0.3)     (0.5)
2024 Q2 Adjusted$280.2  $164.6  $27.6  $6.9  $20.7  $0.28  $36.2 


 Total Revenues Gross Profit Income Before Tax Tax Effect Net Income Diluted EPS  EBITDA
              
2023 Q2 Reported$258.4 $149.2 $(7.3) $(0.5) $(6.8) $(0.12) $2.1 
CCV Impairment and discrete adjustments     34.0   8.4   25.6   0.29   34.0 
Contingent consideration liability     (2.4)  (0.7)  (1.7)  (0.02)  (2.4)
Impact of dilutive instruments*              0.08    
2023 Q2 Adjusted$258.4 $149.2 $24.3  $7.2  $17.1  $0.23  $33.8 


 Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024		 Six Months Ended
March 31, 2024
(in millions)U.S. Dollar Amount Percentage Change YOY U.S. Dollar Amount Percentage Change YOY
        
Consolidated revenues$285.6  11% $585.6  12%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (5.4)    (12.6)  
Constant currency consolidated revenues$280.2  8% $573.0  10%
        
Consolidated gross profit$167.6  12% $340.2  13%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (3.0)    (6.8)  
Constant currency consolidated gross profit$164.6  10% $333.4  11%
        
Consolidated net inventory$163.4  9% $163.4  9%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (2.8)    (2.8)  
Constant currency consolidated net inventory$160.6  7% $160.6  7%
        
Latin America Pawn gross profit$43.6  18% $88.7  20%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (3.0)    (6.8)  
Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit$40.6  10% $81.9  11%
        
Latin America Pawn PLO$62.0  26% $62.0  26%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (3.7)    (3.7)  
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO$58.3  19% $58.3  19%
        
Latin America Pawn PSC revenues$27.2  18% $54.5  18%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (1.8)    (3.9)  
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues$25.4  10% $50.6  9%
        
Latin America Pawn merchandise sales$49.8  14% $103.7  16%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (3.6)    (8.5)  
Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales$46.2  6% $95.2  7%
        
Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax$8.1  2% $18.3  18%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (0.4)    (1.1)  
Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax$7.7  (4)        % $17.1  10%

 

1“Adjusted” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items. “Constant currency” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. For additional information about these calculations, as well as a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release.
2“Same Store” basis, which is a financial measure, includes stores open the entirety of the comparable periods.

                        