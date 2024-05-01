Rio Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) The company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2 million incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company, exercisable at a price of five cents with the following exercise periods: (i) one year as to 600,000 options; (ii) two years as to 400,000 options; and (iii) five years as to 1 million options, from the date of grant. The grant of these options is subject to the approval of the exchange.



About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver is a resource development company that has been selectively identifying and acquiring precious metal assets that afford the best possible leverage and returns in anticipation of an increasingly more favorable precious metals bull market. Our Peruvian precious metal assets are wholly owned with no royalty obligations. The Ninobamba area Au/Ag targets are economically attractive as the mineralization suggests near surface, bulk mineable open pit targets.

Rio Silver is pleased with our host country as the Government continues to support mining policies ensuring continued growth and opportunity throughout Peru.

