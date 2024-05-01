Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Announces Record 2024 First Quarter Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

CALGARY, Alberta, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) (TSX:BDGI) reported first quarter results today. All results are presented in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.



2024 FIRST QUARTER OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Company achieved revenue of $161.6 million, up 13% from 2023.

Gross profit margin improved to 24.8%, up from 22.9% in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) improved to $29.2 million, up 22% from 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) rose to 18.1%, up from 16.7% in 2023.

rose to 18.1%, up from 16.7% in 2023. Consolidated revenue per truck per month (“RPT”) for the quarter was $36,904, down from $38,231 in 2023.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.14 per share, up 27% from 2023.

The Board of Directors has approved the quarterly cash dividend of CAD$0.18 per common share for the second fiscal quarter of 2024, with payment to be made on or after July 15, 2024, to all shareholders of record on June 30, 2024.



“We are pleased to report record first quarter revenue of $161.6 million, which was 13% higher than the first quarter of 2023, driven by our U.S. end markets. We've had a strong start to the year with record Adjusted EBITDA, 22% higher than last year as we continue to focus on improving our margins and profitability in the seasonally slower months. The execution of our commercial, sales and pricing strategies have set the foundation for Badger to continue its journey as the industry leader in non-destructive excavation in 2024.” said Rob Blackadar, President & Chief Executive Officer.

“We are preparing for a busy construction season and another year of growth in non-destructive excavation services across our end markets. We expect 2024 to be another strong year and we remain on track to grow our fleet by 7% to 10% while continuing to drive strong utilization and pricing.” concluded Mr. Blackadar.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended March 31,

($ US thousands except RPT, per share amounts, share information and ratios) 2024

2023

Revenue: Non-destructive excavation service 151,991 136,538 Other 9,571 6,678 Total revenue 161,562 143,216 RPT - Consolidated (mixed currency)(1) 36,904 38,231 RPT - U.S. (USD)(1) 39,855 38,804 RPT - Canada (CAD)(1) 27,832 36,648 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 29,179 23,986 Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic and diluted(1) $0.85 $0.70 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 18.1% 16.7% Net earnings before income tax 2,342 3,673 Net earnings 1,779 2,764 Net earnings per share, basic and diluted(1) $0.05 $0.08 Adjusted net earnings (1) 4,928 3,959 Adjusted net earnings per share, basic and diluted (1) $0.14 $0.11 Cash flow from operations before working capital and other adjustments 29,196 23,986 Cash flow from operations before working capital and other adjustmentsper share, basic and diluted(1) $0.85 $0.70 Total debt to Compliance EBITDA(1) 1.5x 1.6x Capital expenditures 30,031 14,050 Dividends paid 4,443 4,206 Weighted average common shares outstanding(2) 34,473,438 34,473,438





(1) "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted net earnings", "Compliance EBITDA", "Total debt" and "RPT" are not standardized financial measures prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies or entities. See “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and p.12-13 of the Annual MD&A for additional detail on the definition and calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net earnings, Compliance EBITDA and Total debt. See "Key Financial Metrics and Other Operational Metrics" and p.10 of the Annual MD&A for additional details on RPT. Per share, basic and diluted measures are calculated by dividing the financial measure with the weighted average common shares outstanding for the period. (2) See “Share Capital” for additional details.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

In 2024, we expect to see continued strong and growing demand in our end markets, including infrastructure, utilities, and non-residential construction across all of our U.S. regions. The slowdown we have experienced in Canada is attributed to the delay of several projects, which are currently expected to begin in the back end of 2024, and into early 2025. The Company will continue to focus on increasing revenue through our sales and national accounts commercial strategy to drive higher activity levels, capture pricing opportunities and to maintain strong utilization rates throughout our branch operations network. We also remain focused on both operational, functional and administrative scalability to drive operating leverage and continue growing Adjusted EBITDA margins and net earnings at a higher rate than revenue growth.

Badger continues to focus on fleet management and utilization to support its organic growth requirements and will continue to leverage its vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities. We plan to grow our fleet by 7% to 10% in 2024 and the Company is well positioned to capture market demand in our high growth regions.

The Company is maintaining its outlook for our fleet management and capital spend for 2024:

2024 Outlook New builds 190 units to 220 units Retirements 70 units to 90 units Refurbishments 35 units to 45 units Total Capital Spend(1) $90 million to $130 million





(1) Total capital spend for the 2024 Outlook includes the cost to manufacture a new hydrovac, refurbishments, ancillary equipment and other capital projects.

ABOUT BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS LTD.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX:BDGI) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger’s customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non- destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company’s key technology is the Badger HydrovacTM, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger is unique in the non-destructive excavation industry because it designs and manufactures all of its hydrovac units at its plant in Red Deer Alberta, which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 hydrovac units. To complement the Badger Hydrovac, the Company has a select number of specialty units, mainly Airvacs, combo trucks and sewer and flusher units.

