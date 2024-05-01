Tarsus to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that it will host a live webcast at 1.30 p.m. PT / 4.30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 to report its first quarter 2024 financial results and provide a corporate update.



Participants may access the webcast here. A recorded version of the call will be available on the website shortly after the completion of the webcast and will be archived there for at least 90 days.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-03 as an investigational therapy for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease, TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the prevention of Lyme disease, all of which are in Phase 2.

