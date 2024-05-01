Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

| Source: Topicus.com Inc. Topicus.com Inc.

TORONTO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2023, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q1 2024 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 16% (5% organic growth) to €306.6 million compared to €264.4 million in Q1 2023.
  • Net income increased to €28.3 million (€0.22 on a diluted per share basis) from €21.1 million (€0.17 on a diluted per share basis).
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €36.5 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €17.5 million resulting in total consideration of €54.0 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €53.5 million to €227.5 million compared to €174.0 million in Q1 2023 representing an increase of 31%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €32.3 million to €133.4 million compared to €101.1 in Q1 2023.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was €306.6 million, an increase of 16%, or €42.1 million, compared to €264.4 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase for the three-month period compared to the same period in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% in the quarter.   Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased €7.2 million to €28.3 million compared to €21.1 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.22 in the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to €0.17 for the same period in 2023.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, CFO increased €53.5 million to €227.5 million compared to €174.0 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 31%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, FCFA2S increased €32.3 million to €133.4 million compared to €101.1 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 32%.      

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

  Three months ended
March 31,		 
  2024 2023  
 (€ in millions)
     
Net cash flows from operating activities 227.5 174.0  
Adjusted for:    
Interest paid on lease obligations (0.5)(0.3) 
Interest paid on other facilities (3.2)(3.1) 
Credit facility transaction costs - (0.1) 
Payments of lease obligations (5.8)(5.3) 
Property and equipment purchased (2.7)(2.0) 
     
  215.4 163.3  
Less amount attributable to    
  non-controlling interests (82.0)(62.2) 
     
Free cash flow available to shareholders 133.4 101.1  
     
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.    
 

 

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.


Topicus.com Inc.  
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position     
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
             
Unaudited          
         March 31, 2024December 31, 2023March 31, 2023 
             
Assets          
             
Current assets:          
 Cash      254,599179,059197,265  
 Accounts receivable     175,767134,079143,923  
 Unbilled revenue     49,45444,83847,210  
 Inventories      4,5164,5171,481  
 Other assets      63,84555,25049,574  
         548,181417,742439,453  
             
Non-current assets:         
 Property and equipment     21,36320,03019,685  
 Right of use assets     63,05461,06653,933  
 Deferred income taxes     20,32616,41221,850  
 Other assets      13,43713,82417,021  
 Intangible assets947,417906,082871,290  
         1,065,5981,017,415983,778  
             
Total assets      1,613,7791,435,1571,423,231  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
             
Current liabilities:          
 Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term and other loans265,221161,077123,871  
 Loan from CSI     --30,361  
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities    227,130211,423190,889  
 Deferred revenue     343,430138,854288,188  
 Provisions      1,5351,7081,081  
 Acquisition holdback payables     13,80812,29210,293  
 Lease obligations     21,33820,61418,384  
 Income taxes payable     23,10220,06814,041  
         895,563566,035677,109  
             
Non-current liabilities:         
 Term and other loans     62,97364,61544,935  
 Deferred income taxes     148,142137,155147,205  
 Acquisition holdback payables     7,6901,3391,958  
 Lease obligations     42,74841,52436,635  
 Other liabilities     36,01732,00527,246  
         297,570276,639257,979  
             
Total liabilities      1,193,133842,674935,088  
             
             
Shareholders' Equity:         
 Capital stock      39,41239,41239,412  
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   3,0162,390(469) 
 Retained earnings (deficit)     192,136297,382240,820  
 Non-controlling interests     186,082253,299208,380  
         420,646592,483488,143  
             
             
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity    1,613,7791,435,1571,423,231  
             


Topicus.com Inc.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
           
     
Unaudited        
       Three months ended March 31, 
       2024  2023  
           
Revenue        
License    9,165  6,977  
Professional services   75,005  69,340  
Hardware and other   5,551  2,680  
Maintenance and other recurring  216,848  185,432  
       306,568  264,430  
Expenses        
Staff     173,116  150,108  
Hardware    4,620  1,578  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services23,352  20,548  
Occupancy    2,710  2,466  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment11,983  9,564  
Professional fees    5,092  4,280  
Other, net    4,305  6,214  
Depreciation    8,012  7,296  
Amortization of intangible assets  31,672  27,960  
       264,861  230,014  
           
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets633  -  
Bargain purchase (gain)   (323) -  
Finance and other expenses (income)  4,998  4,950  
       5,309  4,950  
           
Income (loss) before income taxes  36,398  29,467  
           
Current income tax expense (recovery)  15,083  12,328  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)  (6,998) (3,989) 
Income tax expense (recovery)   8,085  8,338  
           
Net income (loss)    28,314  21,128  
           
Net income (loss) attributable to:      
Equity holders of Topicus   18,089  13,900  
Non-controlling interests   10,225  7,229  
Net income (loss)    28,314  21,128  
           
Weighted average shares       
Basic shares outstanding   82,195,644  81,889,764  
Diluted shares outstanding  129,841,819  129,841,819  
           
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus     
Basic    0.22  0.17  
Diluted    0.22  0.17  
           
           


Topicus.com Inc.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
           
     
Unaudited    
       Three months ended March 31, 
       2024 2023  
           
Net income (loss)    28,314 21,128  
           
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):    
           
  Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other1,926 (796) 
           
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax1,926 (796) 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period30,240 20,332  
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:    
Equity holders of Topicus   625 (237) 
Non-controlling interests   1,301 (559) 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)  1,926 (796) 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:    
Equity holders of Topicus   18,714 13,663  
Non-controlling interests   11,526 6,669  
Total comprehensive income (loss)  30,240 20,332  
           


Topicus.com Inc.       
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)     
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
          
Unaudited        
Three months ended March 31, 2024       
       
   Capital Stock Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) incomeRetained earnings (Deficit)Total Non-controlling interestsTotal equity 
          
Balance at January 1, 202439,412 2,390297,382 339,185 253,299 592,483  
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:       
          
Net income (loss)-18,089 18,089 10,225 28,314  
          
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
          
Foreign currency translation differences from       
 foreign operations and other, net of income tax625- 625 1,301 1,926  
          
Total other comprehensive income (loss)       
 for the period625- 625 1,301 1,926  
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period62518,089 18,714 11,526 30,240  
          
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity       
          
 Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity-72 72 31 103  
          
 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus-4,235 4,235 (4,235)-  
          
 Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company-(127,641)(127,641)- (127,641) 
          
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests-- - (74,539)(74,539) 
          
Balance at March 31, 202439,412 3,016192,136 234,565 186,082 420,646  
          


Topicus.com Inc.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
Unaudited       
Three months ended March 31, 2023      
         
      
   Capital Stock Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) incomeRetained earnings (deficit)Total Non-controlling interestsTotal equity
         
Balance at January 1, 202339,412 (232)226,919266,099 201,685 467,784 
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:      
         
Net income (loss)- 13,90013,900 7,229 21,128 
         
Other comprehensive income (loss)      
         
Foreign currency translation differences from      
 foreign operations and other, net of income tax(237)-(237)(559)(796)
         
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period(237)-(237)(559)(796)
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period(237)13,90013,663 6,669 20,332 
         
         
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity      
         
 Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity- 11 25 26 
         
Balance at March 31, 202339,412 (469)240,820279,763 208,380 488,143 
         


Topicus.com Inc.     
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
            
     
Unaudited         
        Three months ended March 31, 
        2024  2023  
            
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:    
 Net income (loss)  28,314  21,128  
 Adjustments for:      
  Depreciation   8,012  7,296  
  Amortization of intangible assets31,672  27,960  
  Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 633  -  
  Bargain purchase (gain)  (323) -  
  Finance and other expenses (income) 4,998  4,950  
  Income tax expense (recovery)8,085  8,338  
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities    
  exclusive of effects of business combinations (note 16)155,008  116,599  
 Income taxes (paid) received(8,901) (12,279) 
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities227,497  173,993  
            
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:    
 Interest paid on lease obligations (457) (306) 
 Interest paid on other facilities (3,161) (3,060) 
 Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility105,000  (10,000) 
 Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans816  4,277  
 Repayments of term and other loans(3,684) (68,445) 
 Credit facility transaction costs-  (63) 
 Payments of lease obligations (5,817) (5,263) 
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (74,539) -  
 Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company (127,641) -  
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities(109,483) (82,860) 
            
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:    
 Acquisition of businesses (note 4)(36,542) (24,796) 
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses (note 4) 7,024  972  
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts(4,214) (4,487) 
 (Increase) decrease in restricted cash (6,000) -  
 Property and equipment purchased(2,654) (1,981) 
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities(42,386) (30,292) 
            
Effect of foreign currency on    
 cash and cash equivalents(88) (348) 
            
Increase (decrease) in cash75,540  60,493  
            
Cash, beginning of period179,059  136,772  
            
Cash, end of period254,599  197,265  
            

 