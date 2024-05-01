Introducing BitBonus: Revolutionizing Crypto with 4% Tax and 5 Unique Utilities

Miami, FL, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitBonus emerges as a groundbreaking addition to the crypto sphere, offering investors a unique opportunity to participate in a project with unparalleled potential. With a distinctive 4% tax structure, BitBonus is poised to redefine the landscape of decentralized finance, prioritizing rewards for holders and fueling strategic marketing initiatives.



The BitBonus Advantage:

At the core of BitBonus lies a 4% tax mechanism, where 2% of every transaction is distributed to holders in BTC, fostering a culture of passive income generation. The remaining 2% is allocated to the marketing wallet, ensuring continuous growth and visibility for the project.

Five Dynamic Utilities:

1. Fashion Forward: BitBonus unveils a cutting-edge clothing brand that not only exudes style but also offers convenience through online purchasing and pop-up stores worldwide.

2. Luxury Experiences: Experience the epitome of extravagance with BitBonus' booking website, curated to provide access to exclusive luxury experiences around the globe.

3. Venture Capital: BitBonus Ventures champions visionary entrepreneurs aligned with the mission of advancing economic freedom globally. Holders of BitBonus tokens will enjoy rewards from this initiative, with more details to follow soon.

4. Alpha Club: The BitBonus Alpha Club welcomes Diamond holders and select influencers into an exclusive realm of privileges, including token rewards and exclusive contests.

5. Secret Utility: Stay tuned for an exciting announcement regarding BitBonus' undisclosed utility, set to elevate the project's impact and utility within the crypto community.

NFT Collection and Future Integration:

BitBonus is proud to unveil an exclusive NFT collection, poised to complement and enhance its diverse range of utilities in the near future, promising unique and rewarding experiences for holders.

Upcoming Milestones:

BitBonus marks its inception with a fair launch on PinkSale, offering transparency and accessibility to all investors. Witness the journey unfold from start to finish at: PinkSale Launchpad https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/bsc/0xFb7725242a891220105C02d67ba62CD3d4368b09

Following the launch, BitBonus is set to make its debut on PancakeSwap, providing liquidity and accessibility to investors on one of the most popular decentralized exchanges.

Connect with BitBonus:

About BitBonus:

BitBonus is a revolutionary project dedicated to maximizing value for its holders through innovative utilities, strategic partnerships, and a dynamic tax structure. With a commitment to transparency, sustainability, and community empowerment, BitBonus is poised to redefine the future of decentralized finance.

