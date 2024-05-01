Idaho Milk Products Receives Breakthrough for Dairy Innovations Award

Jerome, ID, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products has received the esteemed Breakthrough for Dairy Innovation Award in recognition of its pioneering work. Their remarkable accomplishment revolves around creating IdaPlus 1090, a milk protein powder with an exceptionally high protein content. This innovative product has the potential to facilitate the development of a clean-label, Ready-to-Drink (RTD) high-protein shake with an impressive 24-month shelf life. The celebratory event occurred at the 2024 ADPI/ABI Annual Conference in Chicago, Illinois.

The Breakthrough Award for Dairy Ingredient Innovation is a highly regarded accolade that recognizes the exceptional contributions of ADPI (American Dairy Products Institute) members. To qualify, participants must hold ADPI membership and have demonstrated remarkable achievements in the dairy industry between February 1, 2022, and February 1, 2024.

“We believe in and invest in innovation, collaboration, and long-term partnerships. Our people came together as one team with our customers to develop something special,” said Daragh Maccabee, CEO of Idaho Milk Products. “Thank you to Dairy Foods Magazine and ADPI for the recognition and to the Idaho Milk Products team that I am very proud to be part of.”

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader. It supplies Milk Protein Isolate (MPI), Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate Powder (MPP), and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated, consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.

