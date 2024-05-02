OKX Partners with Bitcoin Asia to Offer Bitcoin Ordinal Ticketing for Flagship Conference in Hong Kong

OKX Wallet users can mint Bitcoin Ordinal tickets for Bitcoin Magazine's Bitcoin Asia conference here



HONG KONG, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAR -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that it will offer Bitcoin Ordinal ticketing services for the first-ever 'Bitcoin Asia' conference, hosted by Bitcoin Magazine. This flagship Bitcoin-themed conference will take place at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong from May 9 to May 10, 2024.



OKX Wallet users can mint passes for the Bitcoin Asia conference, in the form of a Bitcoin Ordinal, here . The conference's 'General Admission' ticket originally costs US$249 (about 399,711 sats), while the cost to mint the Ordinal through OKX Wallet is approximately US$21 (gas fees may vary). In collaboration with Luminex, a platform for minting BRC-20, Ordinals and Runes, OKX Wallet has made 5,000 Ordinal passes available for minting.



Bitcoin Magazine's inaugural Bitcoin Asia conference aims to bring together key players and projects in the Bitcoin ecosystem, with the goal of facilitating learning, engagement and networking at the forefront of Bitcoin's future. An impressive lineup of speakers is expected, including Casey Rodarmor, the creator of Ordinals and Runes, Elizabeth Stark, CEO and Founder of Lightning Labs and Jason Lau, Chief Innovation Officer of OKX.



OKX is a longstanding supporter of the Bitcoin ecosystem, having integrated the Lightning Network into its centralized exchange over two years ago to enable faster and cheaper BTC deposits and withdrawals. In May 2023, OKX launched its Ordinals Marketplace, making it the first Web3 platform to support BRC-20 trading.



Following the Bitcoin halving on April 20, 2024, OKX became the first platform to offer zero-fee trading for Runes, a new fungible token standard created by Casey Rodarmor, on mobile. With this addition, users can create, mint, manage and trade Runes on OKX Web3's Marketplace.

This announcement comes after OKX's participation as a Title Sponsor and official NFT Ticket Partner of the 2024 Hong Kong Web3 Festival, held from April 6 to 9, 2024. At the event, OKX's Web3 team showcased the latest breakthroughs and technologies in the blockchain space, with the aim of fostering wider adoption and development of the sector.



