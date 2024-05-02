Ipsen appoints Keira Driansky as EVP, President of North America



PARIS, FRANCE, 2 May 2024 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical company, announced today the appointment of Keira Driansky as EVP, President of North America, effective May 13, 2024. She will serve on the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and report directly to Ipsen’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), David Loew.

“We are thrilled to welcome Keira to Ipsen as our new President of North America as she brings extensive experience in the life sciences industry and a proven track record of leadership to our team,” said David Loew, CEO Ipsen. “As we continue to navigate the complexities of the pharmaceutical landscape, Keira’s strategic vision will be instrumental in guiding our company toward a future of bringing groundbreaking medicines and enhanced outcomes to patients.”

Keira will be joining Ipsen from AstraZeneca, where she spent the last 13 years leading teams across the US, Europe and global functions. Most recently Keira served as Country President of AstraZeneca for Belgium and Luxembourg, where she oversaw 14 launches across various therapeutic areas, leading AZ to become the fastest-growing pharma company in Belgium. Previously, she served as VP, Global Commercial Head for Tagrisso across more than 90 countries. She also spent more than five years in AZ’s US Oncology business leading multiple sales and marketing teams through six launches.

A former science researcher, Keira brings broad experience across the healthcare industry, from commercial leadership to healthcare investing and business development. She received her MBA from Harvard Business School and an MPhil in Bioscience Enterprise from the University of Cambridge. Keira also conducted breast cancer epidemiology research at the University of Oxford as a Marshall Scholar and conducted biochemistry research at Yale under a Howard Hughes Medical Fellowship.

“I’m excited to join the talented and established team at Ipsen at this time of dynamic growth, with four innovative launches across therapeutic areas, including the latest in first-line pancreatic cancer,” said Keira Driansky. “I look forward to partnering with Ipsen’s employees, customers, and stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to deliver breakthrough solutions for some of the most pressing global health challenges of our time."

Stewart Campbell, who as Ipsen’s President of North America for three years led the acceleration of Ipsen’s growth, will leave Ipsen to pursue other opportunities.

About Ipsen

We are a global biopharmaceutical company with a focus on bringing transformative medicines to patients in three therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience.

Our pipeline is fueled by external innovation and supported by nearly 100 years of development experience and global hubs in the U.S., France and the U.K. Our teams in more than 40 countries and our partnerships around the world enable us to bring medicines to patients in more than 80 countries.

Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com.

Ipsen contacts

Investors

Craig Marks | +44 (0)7584 349 193 | craig.marks@ipsen.com

Nicolas Bogler | +33 6 52 19 98 92 | nicolas.bogler@ipsen.com

Media

Amy Wolf | +41 79 576 07 23 | amy.wolf@ipsen.com

Elizabeth Kalina | +1 857 331 0060| elizabeth.kalina@ipsen.com

