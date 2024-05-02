Electric Toothbrush Market To Reach USD 4.7 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The demand for electric toothbrushes has grown in the past few years, attributed to their popularity.

Electric toothbrushes have emerged as digital products designed to address various dental issues. Increasing global awareness about oral health has shifted perspectives, leading more individuals to prioritize dental care. With a wide array of options available, consumers with higher disposable incomes often prefer electric toothbrushes, whose price range varies depending on brand and features.

Some brands offer basic versions with essential features, while others boast advanced capabilities such as automated self-cleaning functions, appealing to different consumer preferences. Urbanization has played a pivotal role in product development, with city dwellers emerging as major end-users of electric toothbrushes in recent years. Additionally, individuals with limited dexterity often find electric toothbrushes more convenient than manual brushes.

Technological advancements continue to drive innovation in the design of electric toothbrushes, further enhancing their effectiveness and user experience. These factors collectively contribute to the robust development of the electric toothbrush market in the foreseeable future.

At CES 2024, Laifen, a leader in personal care appliances, unveiled its latest innovation: the Laifen Wave electric toothbrush. This product, showcased for the first time at the event, features three brush heads tailored to specific dental needs. With the growing demand for electric toothbrushes, the Laifen Wave effectively addresses dental problems and provides users with robust oral care solutions.

Request Sample Report:

https://tinyurl.com/rkyaa87r

Segmentation Overview:

The electric toothbrush market has been segmented into product, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

Battery-operated brushes will register massive growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the electric toothbrush market has been segmented into battery operated, and replacement brush heads. Battery-operated brushes are most likely to account for a significant market share attributed to their popularity and design.

Kids are the major end-users for electric toothbrushes.

The electric toothbrush market is bifurcated between kids and adults based on end-users. Kids are the major users of electric toothbrushes based on their feasibility and affordability. The simplified design offers more cleaning options than manual brushes.

Ask For Discount

https://tinyurl.com/mt5fhw8w

Electric Toothbrush Market Report Highlights:

The electric toothbrush market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2032.

An electric toothbrush runs on electric power with automated features and results in an efficient way of cleaning teeth as compared to regular toothbrushes.

Europe has been a fast-growing market in the past few years. Dental regulations drive the market, contributing to the development of clinically sound products.

Some prominent players in the electric toothbrush market report include Church & Dwight Co., Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Panasonic, Xiaomi, Ionsei USA, Water Pik, DenMat Holdings, Foreo, and Shenzen Risun Technology Co.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://tinyurl.com/ymanhyex

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Biometric Technology Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

High Temperature Pressure Sensor Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

Micro Switch Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

Action Camera Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

Enterprise Application Market Analysis 2024 to 2032