Verona Pharma to Present Additional Analyses of Positive Phase 3 ENHANCE Studies in COPD at ATS 2024

PDUFA Target Action Date of June 26, 2024



Eight posters including two oral presentations support potential of ensifentrine,

an investigational, first-in-class, selective, dual inhibitor of PDE3 and PDE4

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), announces eight posters, including two mini oral symposia, on additional analyses from its successful Phase 3 ENHANCE studies with ensifentrine for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”) will be presented at the American Thoracic Society International Conference (“ATS”) 2024. Pooled analysis demonstrating reductions in the rate and risk of exacerbations with ensifentrine will be presented as part of the ‘Late Breaking Mini Symposium’ designed to highlight new breakthroughs. The posters are published on the ATS website and in the publication, American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Ensifentrine is a novel selective dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and phosphodiesterase 4 (“PDE3 and PDE4”) that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory effects in one molecule. The investigational product is currently under review by the US FDA, and, if approved, is expected to be the first novel inhaled mechanism for the maintenance treatment of COPD in more than 20 years.

The posters are based on pooled analyses from the ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 trials, first reported by the Company on December 20, 2022, and August 9, 2022, respectively. Ensifentrine met the primary endpoint in both ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 demonstrating statistically significant improvements in lung function across both primary and secondary endpoints. In a pre-specified endpoint, ensifentrine substantially reduced the rate and risk of moderate/severe exacerbations in a pooled analysis of ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2. The posters will summarize the efficacy and safety endpoints of ensifentrine when added to a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (“LAMA”) or a long-acting beta-agonist/inhaled corticosteroids (“LABA/ICS”), reductions in the rate of exacerbations regardless of eosinophil count and delayed progression of exacerbations, and the impact of ensifentrine on improving dyspnea. In addition, the Company will host an exhibition booth exploring the role of phosphodiesterase (“PDE”) in inflammation and lung function impairment in COPD as well as three innovation hub presentations led by clinical experts.

Frank Sciurba, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, commented: “These pooled analyses from the ENHANCE studies provide further evidence of ensifentrine’s potential to become an important therapy in a broad population of COPD patients. The substantial reduction in exacerbation rate and risk with ensifentrine is particularly exciting for patients and physicians.”

Details of Verona Pharma’s posters and the symposia are listed below and linked to the ATS website.

Late-Breaking Mini Symposium: Ensifentrine Reduces Exacerbation Frequency and Delays Progression from Gold B to Gold E

Presenter: Frank Sciurba, MD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Session: B14 – Late Breaking Abstracts: Science that will impact clinical care

Mini Symposium: Ensifentrine added on to LAMA Therapy Improved Lung Function and Reduced Exacerbations in Symptomatic Subjects with Moderate-to-Severe COPD

Presenter: Mark Dransfield, MD, University of Alabama Birmingham & Birmingham VA Medical Center

Session: C95 – New clinical trial results in chronic lung disease

Poster: P624 – Ensifentrine, A Novel, Selective Inhibitor of PDE3 and PDE4, Reduced Moderate/Severe Exacerbation Rate and Risk in Subjects With COPD Regardless of Baseline Blood Eosinophils

Participant: Frank Sciurba, MD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Session: B52 – Evidence for therapeutic strategies in COPD: from established to emerging

Poster: P625 – Ensifentrine Added on to LABA/ICS Therapy Improved Lung Function and Reduced Exacerbations in Symptomatic Subjects With Moderate-to-Severe COPD

Presenter: Nathan Marchetti, MD, Thoracic Medicine and Surgery, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University

Session: B52 – Evidence for therapeutic strategies in COPD: from established to emerging

Poster: P704 – Improvements in Breathlessness, COPD Symptoms and Quality of Life Reported With Ensifentrine in a Pooled Analysis of the ENHANCE Trials

Presenter: Dave Singh, Professor of Respiratory Pharmacology at the University of Manchester

Session: A101 – Full metal jacket targeting COPD and chronic airways disease

Poster: P901 – Ensifentrine Added on to LAMA Therapy Improved COPD Symptoms and Quality of Life in Subjects With Symptomatic Moderate-to-Severe COPD

Presenter: Ravi Kalhan, MD, Pulmonology and Critical Care, Northwestern University

Session: A27 – Emerging treatments and therapeutic strategies in COPD: results of clinical trials and observational studies

Poster: P909 – Ensifentrine, A Novel, Selective Inhibitor of PDE3 and PDE4, Improved Dyspnea in Subjects With Symptomatic, Moderate-to-Severe COPD Over 24 Weeks

Presenter: Donald Mahler, MD, Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont

Session: A27 – Emerging treatments and therapeutic strategies in COPD: results of clinical trials and observational studies

Poster: P911 – Ensifentrine Added on to LABA/ICS Therapy Reduced Dyspnea and Improved Quality of Life in Subjects With Symptomatic Moderate-to-Severe COPD

Presenter: Antonio Anzueto, MD, Medicine/Pulmonary Critical Care, South Texas Veterans Healthcare System

Session: A27 – Emerging treatments and therapeutic strategies in COPD: results of clinical trials and observational studies

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. In the third quarter of 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration accepted for review the Company’s NDA for ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of patients with COPD and assigned a PDUFA target action date of June 26, 2024. If approved, ensifentrine has the potential to become the first inhaled non-steroidal therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule, and the first novel inhaled mechanism for the maintenance treatment of COPD in more than 20 years. The Company has evaluated nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Ensifentrine met the primary endpoint in both ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 trials demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function. In addition, ensifentrine substantially reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations in a pooled analysis from ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine have been evaluated in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”); and a fixed-dose combination formulation with ensifentrine and glycopyrrolate, a LAMA, is currently under development, also for the treatment of COPD. Ensifentrine also has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

