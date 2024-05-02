LHV Pank updated equity research on EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS

LHV Pank updated the equity research and price target of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (EfTEN; EFT1T) shares. According to the analysis, the price target for the share remained in the range of 19 to 20,1 euros. The mid-point of the target range is 2,6% above the last closing price at Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The previous price target for the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares was set in September 2023.

LHV forecast on EfTEN Real Estate Fund for this year foresees: (i) EBITDA and dividend will remain at the previous year's level; (ii) low impact of real estate revaluation on fund results; (iii) low vacancy rate of properties; (iv) maintenance of conservative leverage policy.

The analysis report is available on the LHV Pank Financial Portal.

Kristjan Tamla

EfTEN Capital AS

Managing Director

Tel: +372 655 9515

E-post: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee



