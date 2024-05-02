Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.

Brussels, Belgium – May 2, 2024 - 8:30 CEST

According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.) recently sent to Syensqo the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total April 25, 2024 2.99% 0.67% 3.67%

The notification, dated April 29, 2024, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading

Notified by: BlackRock Inc. : A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: April 25, 2024

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards

Denominator: 105,876,417

Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

3%. Persons subject to the notification requirement: see file attached





Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Syensqo's website.

