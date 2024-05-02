Nanterre, 02 May 2024

VINCI to take part in the Great Grid Partnership programme in the United Kingdom.

OTW, a joint-venture between VINCI Energies and VINCI Construction in the UK, has been set up

A set of several projects to connect the British grid to the new offshore wind farms by 2030

VINCI, through OTW, selected to take part in these projects

In the United Kingdom, Omexom UK & RoI (subsidiary of VINCI Energies) and Taylor Woodrow (subsidiary of VINCI Construction), have set up a joint-venture, OTW, which has been named1 as a delivery partner for the huge Great Grid Partnership programme. OTW could therefore be awarded design & build contracts, that aim to connect the new offshore wind farms (50 GW) to the British grid.

The Great Grid Partnership will consist of several major onshore electricity transmission upgrades by 2030. It forms part of a £9bn (€10,4bn) national framework, which will also support infrastructure projects beyond 2030. The projects linked to the national grid in the UK will employ more than 300,000 people at the peak of activity (in 2027).

With these new works, VINCI supports the target of the United Kingdom to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, as the country predicts that the electricity demand will increase by 50% by 2035 and double by 2050. In the short term, this means the energy sector must deliver 6 times the amount of electricity transmission infrastructure in the next 7 years than has been built in the past 30 years.



1Along with 6 other companies

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment