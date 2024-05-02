Lapa Electric selects Fingerprints for India’s first biometrics-enabled e-scooter

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™), has partnered with Lapa Electric, an Indian-based premium electric mobility start up, to create India’s first biometric-enabled electric scooter (e-scooter) to bring in the best every security system into two wheelers.

The use of e-scooters in India has sky-rocketed in recent years, and this growth is expected to continue. In 2023, the penetration rate of e-scooters in India was 13%, yet by 2030 this is projected to grow to 75%.

Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints comments: “Over the last 10 years, biometrics has become the preferred authentication method for consumers and businesses alike. From our phones, laptops, and payment cards to our homes and workplaces, biometrics is adding security while removing friction. As our lives, and our vehicles, become increasingly connected, we must enhance security processes and biometrics is a natural progression to underpin the future of mobility.”

By replacing traditional physical keys with biometric authentication, only enrolled users will be able to use the e-scooter, drastically reducing the risk of theft. In addition, users won’t have to worry about losing or having their keys stolen anymore as they become the key.

Pavan Kumar at Lapa Electric adds: “At Lapa Electric we are in the verge of bringing in a totally new engineering approach to E two wheelers like for example replacing heavy steel chassis with weddings and bolts and nuts with light and robust seamless monocoque carbon fiber chassis. Now we’re replacing physical keys with biometric smartness. The resulting scooter embodies premium and performance.”

Though the idea of having a biometric sensor was brilliant, but the challenge was to find the smallest sensors that can be integrated into our patented console and throttle system. Here is where the collaboration of engineering between Fingerprints and Lapa took birth.

Lapa Electric’s e-scooter will integrate Fingerprints’ proven biometric sensor and algorithm. The biometric-enabled e-scooters are presently under vehicle road testing will be launched in limited numbers by early next year.

