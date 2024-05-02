Global Industrial Automation Industry Research 2024-2031: Supply Chain Optimization, Energy-Efficient Systems, Government Initiatives Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Automation Market By Offering (Solutions (Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation, Plant-level Controls), Services), Mode of Automation, End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial automation market is expected to reach 368.05 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.



The market growth is driven by government initiatives promoting industrial development, increasing investments in industrial automation, rising demand for energy-efficient systems, and increasing need for supply chain optimization. However, high CAPEX requirements and concerns about workforce displacement restrain the market's growth.

Moreover, the increasing demand for sustainable solutions is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, cybersecurity risks associated with automated systems pose challenges to the market's growth.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the snacks processing equipment market, followed by North America and Europe. The APAC food industry has witnessed increasing demand for advanced industrial automation solutions to enhance productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness in manufacturing sectors such as automotive, electronics, machinery, and consumer goods.

In addition, the growing need to automate production processes to reduce reliance on manual labor and remain cost-competitive, expansion of the automotive industry, increasing technological advancements and adoption, with significant investments in robotics, artificial intelligence, IoT, and digitalization to achieve greater efficiency, precision, flexibility, and connectivity in industrial processes further drive the regional market.

Based on offering, the global industrial automation market is segmented into solutions and services.

In 2024, the solutions segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global industrial automation market. The solutions segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high adoption of PLM, ERP, and MES solutions for streamlining the production & enterprise processes across the manufacturing & industrial sectors, increasing demand for data analytics and predictive maintenance capabilities to optimize operations, reduce downtime, and improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), growing need to reduce operational costs and optimize resource utilization, and the emergence of Industry 4.0 & enabling technologies.



Based on mode of automation, the global industrial automation market is segmented into semi-automatic systems and fully-automatic systems.

In 2024, the semi-automatic systems segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global industrial automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the lower cost of implementation compared to fully-automatic systems, the increasing need for a higher degree of flexibility between manual and automated processes, and the growing need for monitoring industrial systems closely and intervene promptly in cases of anomalies that lead to costly downtime or quality issues. However, the fully-automatic systems segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end-use industry, the global industrial automation market is segmented into oil & gas, automotive, food & beverage, semiconductors & electronics, chemicals & materials, consumer goods, mining & metals, power, pharmaceuticals & biotech, machines & tools, paper & pulp, aerospace & defense, and other end-use industries.

In 2024, the oil & gas segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global industrial automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need to streamline operations across the entire value chain of oil & gas production, increasing demand for automated monitoring systems to minimize environmental impact and enhance safety, and the growing need to prevent unplanned downtime, extend asset lifespan, and reduce maintenance costs. However, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of offering, mode of operation, and end-use industry?

What is the historical market for industrial automation across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2024-2031?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends in the industrial automation market?

Who are the major players in the industrial automation market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive analysis?

What are the recent developments in the industrial automation market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the industrial automation market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the industrial automation market and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Insights

Government Initiatives Promoting Industrial Development Fueling Market Growth

Increasing Investments in Industrial Automation Accelerating Market Expansion

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Systems Boosting the Adoption of Industrial Automation Solutions

Increasing Need for Supply Chain Optimization Boosting the Adoption of Industrial Automation Systems

High Capex Requirements Restraining Market Growth

Workforce Displacement Concerns Restraining Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Solutions Creating Market Growth Opportunities

Cybersecurity Risks Associated With Automated Systems Expected to Remain a Major Challenge for Market Players

Case Studies

Case Study 1: Inovance's Automation Solution Improved the Production Capacity of Client

Case Study B: Daifuku Co., Ltd. Provided Its Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems to Toho Pharmaceutical for the Tbc Dynabase Facility

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

FANUC CORPORATION (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

and General Electric Company (U.S.).

Competition Analysis

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Share Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Providers

Hardware & Software Developers

Plant Instrumentation

Plant-level Controls

Enterprise-Level Controls

System Integrators

End Users

Scope of the Report:

Industrial Automation Market Assessment - by Offerings

Solution

Enterprise-level Controls

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Plant Instrumentation

Motors & Drives

Robots

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

SCARA

Collaborative Robots

Other Robots

Sensors

Machine Vision Systems

Cameras

Optics and LED Lighting

Relays & Switches

Other Plant Instrumentation Components

Plant-level Controls

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Other Plant-level Controls

Services

Integration & Installation Services

Maintenance & Support Services

Advisory, Training, & Consulting Services

Safety & Security Services

Industrial Automation Market Assessment - by Mode of Automation

Semi-automatic Systems

Fully-automatic Systems

Industrial Automation Market Assessment - by End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Chemicals & Materials

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech

Mining & Metals

Food & Beverage

Beverages & Distilleries

Dairy Processing

Bakery & Confectionary

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Oil & Fats

Other F&B Applications

Power

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Machines & Tools

Semiconductors & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Other End-use Industries

Industrial Automation Market Assessment - by Country/Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

Netherlands

Sweden

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East & Africa

