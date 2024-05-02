Second Screen Market To Reach Positive CAGR By 2032, Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Digitalization and the need for dual monitors in the gaming industry propel the market growth.

The advent of digitalization has empowered everyday users to interact with digital devices, fostering an ongoing demand for immersive and interactive experiences. Second screens have emerged as a solution to this demand, enabling users to consume content across multiple platforms simultaneously. For example, users can engage with live events across different time zones using a second screen, enhancing their viewing experience.

Moreover, interactive content experiences like social media integration have further elevated user engagement, creating personalized experiences tailored to individual preferences. Integration with Smart TVs and streaming devices has augmented second-screen experiences, offering high synchronization and versatility in setup configurations. Additionally, second screens have gained significance due to companies' social media monitoring, capitalizing on the trend of real-time sharing and participation in online events. This has propelled the popularity of dual-screen setups worldwide.

The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) held in Las Vegas in January 2024 served as a showcase for groundbreaking technologies in response to the growing demand for consumer electronics and innovation. Asus unveiled the Zenbook Duo, a 14-inch dual-screen OLED laptop featuring a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. It is highly versatile and supports various modes, including dual-screen, desktop, laptop, and presentation modes. Powered by an Intel 'Meteor Lake' H-series processor, the Zenbook Duo effortlessly handles complex tasks, surpassing user expectations for performance and versatility.

Segmentation Overview:

The second screen market has been segmented into device type, end-use, industry, and region.

Dual Monitors witnessed substantial growth in 2023.

The second screen market has been segmented into entertainment, gaming, and sports based on end-use. Gaming has been a pioneer in industry growth. Dual monitors have increased gamers' productivity by offering them additional space and monitoring dual pages simultaneously.

Tablets registered a positive growth in 2023.

The second screen market has been segmented based on device type, such as tablets and monitors. Monitors have dominated due to their high-screen resolution and better clarity. However, tablets have emerged as digitally advanced devices based on their popularity, convenience, and wireless features.

Second Screen Market Report Highlights:

The second screen market growth is anticipated at a healthy CAGR by 2032.

As display technology continues to evolve, the concept of second screens has gained immense traction in the past few years, transforming how users interact with digital content. Second screens refer to additional display devices such as tablets, smartphones, and computers that accompany a primary screen to evaluate the viewing experience for content on another device.

North America has a significant share in 2023 and continues to dominate the global market based on innovation and consumer base.

Some prominent players in the second screen market report include Apple Inc., AsusTek Inc., Google LLC, Dell Technologies Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd, HP Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

