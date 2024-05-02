Global RTD Beverages Market Research 2024-2031: Increasing Focus on Health and Wellness, Rising Demand for Clean-Label Products, Product Premiumization

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RTD Beverages Market by Product Type (Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic [Flavored, Tea, Coffee, Juices, Nectars, Dairy, Soft Drinks, Energy Drinks]), Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, E-commerce) - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RTD beverages market is projected to reach $1,582.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031 The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global RTD beverages market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2031.



Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends. The growth of the RTD beverages market is mainly driven by the rising consumption of sports & performance drinks, growing demand for functional beverages, beverage manufacturers' increasing focus on product innovation, convenience, and easy portability of RTD beverages, and lifestyle changes leading to the increased incidence of chronic diseases. However, the high prices of RTD beverages are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global RTD beverages market. North America's major market share can be attributed to the well-established packaged drinks market, high awareness of the health benefits of functional beverages, growing adoption of alcoholic RTD beverages, and rapid innovation and development of RTD beverages.



Furthermore, the growing availability of alcoholic RTD beverages and the rapid growth of the retail sector are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in the RTD beverages market.



In 2024, the non-alcoholic beverages segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global RTD beverages market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the easy availability and convenience of non-alcoholic beverages, the unrestricted off-premises sale and consumption of non-alcoholic beverages, the growing number of health-conscious consumers, and the increased adoption of functional and plant-based beverages. However, the alcoholic beverages segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.



In 2024, the bottled beverages segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global RTD beverages market. The segment's large market share is attributed to factors such as the wide availability of bottled beverages in various shapes, sizes, and quantities, the convenient consumption, transportation, and storage offered by bottled beverages, the extended shelf-life of bottled products, and the cost-effectiveness of bottle packaging, which translates to the lower market prices of bottled products. However, the Tetra Pak-packaged beverages segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.



In 2024, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global RTD beverages market. The segment's large market share is attributed to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, the growing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets, and increased sales of RTD beverages in well-established supermarkets and hypermarkets. However, the e-commerce segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.



Market Insights

Drivers

Rising Consumption of Sports & Performance Drinks

Growing Demand for Functional Beverages

Beverage Manufacturers' Increasing Focus on Product Innovation

Convenience and Easy Portability of RTD Beverages

Lifestyle Changes Leading to the Increased Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Restraints

High Prices of RTD Beverages

Opportunities

Growing Availability of Alcoholic RTD Beverages

Rapid Growth of the Retail Sector

Trends

Increasing Focus on Health and Wellness

Rising Demand for Clean-Label Products

Product Premiumization

