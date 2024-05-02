Global Human Machine Interface Market Projected to Reach $8.57 Billion by 2031, Driven by Adoption of Industrial IoT, Integration of AI and Edge Computing, & Emphasis on User-friendly Interfaces

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market by Offering (Hardware (Display Units, Others), Software, Services), Configuration (Connected, Web-based), End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Automotive, F&B, Others), & Geography - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The human machine interface market is projected to reach $8.57 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2031

The growth of the human machine interface market is driven by the growing adoption of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and increasing emphasis on user-friendly interfaces. High costs associated with the installation and maintenance of HMIs may restrain market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global human machine interface market. The large share of the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the rapid expansion of automotive, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. Increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and technological advancements in HMI panels are driving the demand for intuitive and user-friendly interfaces in various sectors. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting industrial automation and smart infrastructure development contribute to the growth of the HMI market in Asia-Pacific.



Additionally, the integration of AI and edge computing technologies in HMI systems and emerging applications of augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) across various industries is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the concerns regarding security are major challenges impacting the market's growth. The adoption of mobile-based HMI solutions is a key trend in the human machine interface market.



In 2024, hardware is expected to account for the largest share of the global human machine interface market. The large market share of this segment is driven by increased automation across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare. This surge in demand stems from the need for advanced control and monitoring systems to optimize operational efficiency and safety.

Also, the integration of IoT and Industry 4.0 initiatives further fuels segments' expansion, facilitating seamless connectivity and data exchange between machines and operators. Furthermore, the hardware segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing investments in research and development to prioritize efficiency and innovation.



In 2024, the connected HMI segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global human machine interface market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for robotization, automated manufacturing activities, and connectivity in industries, coupled with advancements in networking technologies.



However, the web-based HMI segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising need for remote monitoring and management, driven by globalization and the need for operational efficiency across geographically dispersed facilities, is creating demand for web-based HMI. Also, enhanced mobile compatibility and further improvements in cybersecurity to ensure data integrity and system reliability in remote access scenarios will potentially provide certain growth opportunities for this segment.



In 2024, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global human machine interface market. The large share of the segment is the increasing consumer demand for advanced infotainment, navigation, and driver-assistance systems. Furthermore, advancements in augmented reality displays, voice recognition, and touch-sensitive interfaces are driving the adoption of sophisticated HMIs in vehicles.

Additionally, regulatory requirements for enhanced safety features and the rise of autonomous driving technologies further propel the growth of HMI solutions in the automotive sector. Moreover, the automotive segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

