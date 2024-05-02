WOO X Lists $REZ on its Spot Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed $REZ on its spot market.



Renzo protocol, built on EigenLayer, operates as both a liquid staking platform and a strategy manager. It enables users to stake their ETH and earn APR through native staking and restaking on EigenLayer. Additionally, users can engage in liquid staking through Renzo's token (ezETH), which can be leveraged across different DeFi applications. Governance on the platform is facilitated by its native token, $REZ, which primarily provides holders with the ability to participate in DAO voting within the platform.

To learn more about WOO X, download our app or visit WOO X

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.