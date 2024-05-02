WOO X Lists $PLANET on its Spot Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed $PLANET on its spot market.

$PLANET is the native token of a blockchain-based platform dedicated to tackling the world's foremost sustainability issues. This platform is aligned with the "Join Our Planet" movement, which is committed to addressing the challenges highlighted by the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Leveraging both web2 and web3 technologies, $PLANET aims to unite global communities around environmental initiatives. The token capitalizes on the influence of celebrities and their fan bases to inspire widespread action.

