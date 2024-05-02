UK Poultry Meat Processing Industry Research Report 2024, Featuring West Fraser Europe, Egger (UK) and Kronospan

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Meat Processing in the UK - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Poultry meat processors' revenue is forecast to climb at a compound annual rate of 1.4% over the five years through 2022-23 to £6.2 billion.

Chicken has been a dinner staple for many years, ensuring consistent support for chicken processors. Despite falling total meat consumption, chicken remains a crowd pleaser with high nutritional value and being cheaper than substitutes like beef. Shoppers are increasingly choosing convenient meals, which has boosted sales of value-added products like breaded chicken and chicken-based ready meals.

Companies in the industry operate slaughterhouses engaged in killing, dressing or packing poultry. Processors produce fresh, chilled or frozen meat in individual portions; render edible poultry fats; and process feathers and down.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Featured Companies:

West Fraser Europe Ltd

Egger (UK) Ltd

Kronospan Limited

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

