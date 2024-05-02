Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Sami Ensio

Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on May 2, 2024, at 12:20 Finnish time

Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sami Ensio

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Innofactor Oyj

LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 60904/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-02

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007637

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 11407 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 11407 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Espoo, May 2, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Additional information:

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 44 343 4278

eija.theis@innofactor.com

