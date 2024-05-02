UV-C LED Market To Reach USD 19,293.1 Million By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing demand for sterilization and disinfection techniques drives the industry growth.

The increasing demand for sustainable disinfection technologies, coupled with international efforts such as the Minamata Convention on Mercury to reduce mercury pollution, is a key driver of market growth. Mercury pollution poses a significant global challenge, prompting action from 123 nations that have signed the Minamata Agreement to curtail mercury emissions from human activities.

Traditional UV-C lamps, which utilize mercury vapors to generate UV radiation, present environmental concerns due to their short lifecycle and the associated generation of mercury waste during frequent replacements. Moreover, the potential release of mercury into the environment in case of lamp breakage risks ecological balance and human health.

In contrast, UV-C LED technology offers numerous advantages over mercury-vapor lamps, fueling market expansion. UV-C LEDs boast compact designs that facilitate easy integration into various new and retrofit appliances, such as air conditioners, air purifiers, and water purifiers. Unlike conventional UV lamps, UV-C LEDs require minimal diode material, eliminating the need for heavy metals and simplifying disposal. UV-C LEDs are chemical-free, produce no harmful by-products, and entail low maintenance, making them increasingly favored across diverse applications.

Segmentation Overview:

The UV-C LED market has been segmented into application and region.

The residential segment accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

The UV-C LED market has been segmented by application into residential, commercial, healthcare, transportation, life sciences, defense/emergency response, and others. The residential segment accounted for the greater market share in 2023. This technology helps maintain hygienic conditions in indoor environments and significantly reduces microbial load.

UV-C LED Market Report Highlights:

The UV-C LED market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 45.5% by 2032.

The growing demand for small, chemical-free, and environmentally friendly disinfection technology is driving the market growth.

North America will likely account for a significant market share in the forthcoming years. This can be attributed to the technological advancement and high adoption rate of newer technologies in this region.



Some prominent players in the UV-C LED market report include Signify Holding, Convergever Inc., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, INTERNATIONAL LIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC., ms-OSRAM AG, Nitride Semiconductors Co., Ltd., ., Nichia Corporation, NKFG Corporation, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

