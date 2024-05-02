Global Automotive Filters Market Forecast 2024-2030: Brake Dust Particle Filters Market Set to Surge at 24.5% CAGR, as Euro 7 Regulations Pave the Way for Rapid Growth in Demand

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Filters Market by Filters Type (Air, Fuel, Oil, Cabin, Coolant, Brake Dust, Oil Separator, Transmission, Steering, EMI/EMC, Coolant, DPF, GPF, Urea), Vehicle Type, Electric & Hybrid Type, Aftermarket & Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive filter market is projected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2024 to USD 14.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.1%.

The global brake dust particle filter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5%. With increasing stringency in emission norms, the new standards also address particulate emissions from brakes and tires. For instance, Euro 7 regulations include provisions for addressing brake and tire dust emissions by setting limits on brake particle emissions for cars and vans, with specific limits of 7mg/km for Electric Vehicles (EVs) till 2025. Then, further, it should be reduced to 3 mg/km by 2035. Other than EU countries, benchmark EU regulations may also include these dust emissions in later years. This would further drive the demand for these brake and tire dust filters.



Secondly, with growing EV sales, the demand for new filter types like EMI filters and battery coolant filters is projected to increase in the coming years. Regions like China and Europe are aggressively moving towards electrification of vehicles. 22% of passenger cars sold in 2022 by China consisted of EVs and countries such as Norway and Netherlands are rapidly adopting electric vehicles over ICE vehicles. This will result in a growing market demand for EMI and battery coolant filters.





The Gasoline Particulate filters are the largest market in the fuel type segment



The gasoline particulate filter market holds the largest share in the fuel type segment. Countries are shifting from diesel vehicles to gasoline vehicles. For instance, in 2018, over half of all newly registered passenger cars in the EU were powered by petrol (56.7%, up from 50.3% in 2017), with diesel representing 35.9% of the market. In December 2023, the diesel car market in the EU continued its decline, shrinking by 9.1%. This reduction was observed across various significant markets, including three of the largest: Spain ( - 26.5%), France ( - 22.2%), and Italy ( - 19.7%). Meanwhile, the petrol car market in the EU expanded by 5.1%, with notable contributions from significant markets such as Italy (+24.9%) and Germany (+16.1%). The automotive industry also shifted from MPFI (Multiple Point Fuel Injection) to GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) as GDI engines potentially produce lower emissions of certain pollutants like nitrogen oxides (NOx) due to cooler and more precise combustion.



GDI engines are prone to emit suit; hence, with the growing demand for GDI engines, the newer emission regulations account for gasoline particulate emissions. In accordance with European Emission Standards (Euro 6c), the particulate matter limit for vehicles equipped with Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) engines is set at 0.0045 grams per kilometer (g/km). Under the Euro 7 standard, regulations are established for particles exceeding 10 nanometers (PN10), indicating a broader scope encompassing smaller pollutants and a more comprehensive range of pollutant types. Hence, with growing demand for GDI engines and stringency in emission regulations, the demand for GPF is estimated to increase in passenger cars.



Europe is the second largest market for automotive filters



Europe is the second-largest market for automotive filters due to stringent emission regulations, a large automotive industry, and a vast aftermarket network. The European Union (EU) enforces some of the world's strictest emission regulations for vehicles, such as Euro 6 and the upcoming Euro 7, which will bring mandates for brake dust emission, creating the market for brake dust particle filters. These standards also mandate significant reductions in harmful pollutants like particulate matter (PM), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and hydrocarbons (HC) from vehicle exhaust. Europe is rapidly moving towards the electrification of vehicles; the EU aims to increase the presence of electric vehicles (EVs) from approximately 8 million to 40 million by 2030.



Norway leads with electric vehicles constituting 80% of passenger vehicle sales in 2022, followed by Iceland (41%), Sweden (32%), the Netherlands (24%), and China (22%), rounding out the top countries with the highest proportion of EV sales in Europe. Policy changes and decreasing battery costs will drive the extensive adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), resulting in battery-powered vehicles reaching price parity with internal combustion engine vehicles across all major car markets and segments by 2030. With the growing adoption of EVs, the demand for EMI and battery coolant filters will also rise.



EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) filters are necessary to mitigate the effects of electromagnetic interference on electronic components within battery systems. They help ensure the smooth operation and reliability of electric vehicle (EV) electronics by reducing or eliminating electromagnetic noise that can interfere with sensitive equipment. Battery coolant filters are essential components in EV battery systems to maintain the cleanliness and efficiency of the cooling system. They help prevent contaminants such as dirt, debris, and particles from entering the coolant, which could otherwise lead to clogging, corrosion, and reduced cooling performance.



Research Coverage



The study segments the automotive filters market by volume and value, based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW), By ICE vehicles filter type (air filters, fuel filters, oil filters, cabin filters, brake dust filters, transmission filters, coolant filters, oil separators, urea filters, diesel particulate filters, crankcase ventilation filters, gasoline particulate filters, and steering filters), By media type (cellulose media and synthetic media), By fuel type (Gasoline fuel filters and diesel fuel filters), By material type (particle, activated carbon, and electrostatic), By ICE vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), trucks, and buses), by electric and hybrid vehicle type (BEV and PHEV), by off-highway equipment type (agricultural tractors and construction equipment) and by aftermarket filter type (air filters, fuel filters, oil filters, cabin filters, coolant filters, and transmission oil filters).



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the significant automotive filter manufacturers, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. The key players in the automotive filters market are MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Donaldson Corporation (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Parker Hannifin (US), Sogefi S.p.A (Italy), Cummins Inc. (US), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Toyota Boshoku (Japan), and AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO (Sweden).

Premium Insights

Rise in Development of Filter Media and Luxury Vehicles to Drive Market

DPF Segment to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Cellulose Media Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Activated Carbon Filters to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Gasoline Segment to Hold Dominant Market Share During Forecast Period

Passenger Car Segment to Command Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

BEV Segment to Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Cooling Air Particle Segment to Record Fastest CAGR During Forecast Period

Aftermarket Demand for Oil Filters to be Highest During Forecast Period

Agricultural Tractor to be Larger Segment of Off-Highway Vehicle Filters Market During Forecast Period

Transmission Oil Segment to Lead Off-Highway Vehicle Filters Market During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Lead Automotive Filters Market in 2024

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Number of Stringent Emission Regulations and Fuel Economy Norms Growing Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Sales Replacement Demand Created by Increasing Vehicle Parc and Miles Driven

Restraints Use of Washable/Non-Replaceable Filters to Restrain Aftermarket Demand Decreasing Sales of Oil and Fuel Filters

Opportunities Advancements in Filtration Media Technology

Challenges Availability of Local Products to Hinder Demand for OE Filters Fluctuating Raw Material Costs



Case Study Analysis

Donaldson Company, Inc.'s Solution to Ninatrans

Mann+Hummel Developed Air Filters for Clean Air

Donaldson Company, Inc. Developed Clean Solution Filters for Transaxle's Transmission Systems

Donaldson Powercore 4X4 Addressed 'Dusted Engines' Issue in Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Series

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 383 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Mann+Hummel

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Mahle GmbH

Sogefi SpA

DENSO Corporation

Ahlstrom

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Parker Hannifin

Cummins Inc.

ADR Group

Lucas Tvs Limited

Hengst SE

K&N Engineering, Inc.

ACDelco

Dale Filter Systems

Freudenberg Group

Valeo

Filtran LLC

Fildex Filters

APC Filtration

A.L. Filter

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

UFI Filters

Alco Filters

