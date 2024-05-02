Portable Displays Market To Reach USD 2,161.9 Million By 2032, Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The demand for portable display devices has augmented the market growth.

The portable display market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand, the rise of remote work, and notable advancements in the gaming industry. Gamers seeking enhanced immersive experiences find portable displays attractive without incurring additional expenses. The millennial demographic, characterized by frequent travel and a preference for convenience, represents a substantial end-user base.

The surge in demand for portable displays peaked in 2022 and 2023, coinciding with the trend of remote working and the proliferation of flexible workspaces. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements, including improved resolution, picture clarity, and interactive user interfaces, have facilitated the development of robust end-use display products.

Despite the competitive landscape dominated by established players, startups have made significant strides, leveraging artificial intelligence and innovative approaches. The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) held in Las Vegas in January 2024 served as a showcase for global innovators, featuring promising AI technologies. Notable introductions included lightweight screens from Asus and Viewsonic, boasting IPS and OLED panels, high refresh rates, and impressive resolutions.

Asus unveiled the ZenScreen MB17AHG, featuring a refresh rate of 144Hz and a full HD IPS panel. This monitor caters primarily to gamers and offers enhanced features compared to previous iterations. In contrast, Viewsonic unveiled its VX16 and ColorPro VP16 portable monitors, with the VX16 boasting a 60Hz refresh rate and a 4K OLED panel. Designed for editing, video playback, and daily workload management, these offerings underscore the diverse applications and evolving capabilities within the portable display market.

Segmentation Overview:

The portable displays market has been segmented into display size, end-use, and region.

Compact-size portable display devices with 7-10 inches dominate the segment growth.

The portable displays market has been segmented into ultra-portable, compact, standard size, and large size based on display size. Due to their popularity, compact-size portable devices with 7-10 inches have dominated the market.

The personal portable display segment is attributed to a prominent growth in the forecast period.

The portable displays market has been segmented into industrial, personal, and commercial based on end-use. Due to their feasibility and popularity, the personal portable display segment has accounted for a significant share in recent years.

Portable Displays Market Report Highlights:

The portable displays market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 23.9% by 2032.

The portable display market is projected to witness huge traction in forthcoming years, attributed to its growing demand, remote work trend, and massive development in the gaming industry.

North America is a leading market for portable monitors owing to the availability of state-of-the-art technology and high technology penetration in the display devices industry.

Some prominent players in the portable displays market report include Acer Inc., AOC, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Inc., GAEMS, Gechic Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P, Lenovo, Mobile Pixels, Toguard Electronics Co. Limited, and ViewSonic Corporation.

