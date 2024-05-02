Company announcement no 10/2024 Excess Free Cashflow Repayment

Excess Free Cashflow Repayment

Pursuant to clause 10.6 Excess Cashflow of the Bonnd agreement the Idavang shall, if and when the aggregate Cash Sweep Amount (relating to the financial years from 2023 and on-wards) is above EUR 8,469,000, apply the Cash Sweep Amount in excess thereof in redemption of the Bonds at a price equal to 102.3925 per cent. of the Nominal Amount redeemed.

The redemption will be carried out Pro rata as follows:

Excess cashflow amount: EUR 899,000

Redemption price: 102.3925% of the Nominal Amount, plus accrued interest. (However, adjusted according to rounding rules in the CSD)

Nominal Amount redeemed: EUR 877,977

Excess Free Cashflow Repayment Date: 2024-05-08

Record Date: 2024-05-07

