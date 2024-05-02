Beyond, Inc. Announces Key Additions to Leadership Team

MIDVALE, Utah, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), owner of online retail giants Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock and Zulily, today announced the addition and appointment of several key leaders to its team:



Guncha Mehta , joining as Chief Digital and Information Officer

, joining as Chief Digital and Information Officer Stacey Shively , joining as Chief Merchandising Officer, Bed Bath & Beyond

, joining as Chief Merchandising Officer, Bed Bath & Beyond Angela Minor , joining as Chief Marketing Officer, Bed Bath & Beyond

, joining as Chief Marketing Officer, Bed Bath & Beyond Deb Bollom, appointed to Chief Merchandising Officer, Overstock

appointed to Chief Merchandising Officer, Overstock Steph Whitacre, appointed to SVP GM, Zulily

appointed to SVP GM, Zulily Jennifer Evans , appointed to SVP Marketing, Beyond, Inc.

, appointed to SVP Marketing, Beyond, Inc. Alexis Callahan , joining as VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations

, joining as VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations Chris Peake, joining as Director of Merchandising, Zulily

“The most important part of building a long-term, profitable, growing business is putting the right players on the field,” said Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman, Beyond, Inc. “We’ve assembled a world-class team with the proper incentives and alignment that will execute the very clear go-to-market strategy around our three anchor brands.”

Mehta is an innovative global technology expert who has held various senior leadership roles at Madison Square Garden, Avis Budget Group and The Children’s Place before joining Party City Holdings as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer in 2021.

Shively joins the company from The Container Store, where she was Chief Merchandising Officer. Prior to that, she was at legacy Bed Bath & Beyond and held merchant leadership roles at JCPenney, Fingerhut/Bluestem Brands and Dollar Tree, and began her career at Target.

Minor brings extensive strategy and retail marketing experience, holding leadership positions at Michael’s, Pier 1, Sears, Kmart and most recently, as Chief Marketing Officer for specialty retailer, Conn’s HomePlus. She started her career in consulting with McKinsey & Company.

Bollom has been promoted from her previous role as Chief Merchandising Officer for Bed Bath & Beyond. She also has 25+ years of prior merchandising experience running multi-billion-dollar businesses for Target.

Whitacre has been promoted from her previous role as VP, Merchandising. Prior to joining Beyond, she held leadership merchandising positions at Saks Off Fifth, Bloomingdale’s, Burberry, and started her career at Bergdorf Goodman.

Evans has been promoted from her previous role as VP, Integrated Marketing. Her new role includes overseeing Overstock and Zulily marketing as well as content and brand partnerships for Beyond, Inc. She spent nine years at legacy Bed Bath & Beyond after holding sales and marketing leadership positions at Time Warner and The Walt Disney Company.

Callahan is rejoining Beyond, Inc., having spearheaded development of the IR program at Overstock in 2020, and since implemented strategic investor relations programs at Tupperware Brands and Esperion Therapeutics. She spent the previous 15+ years in roles in investor relations and investment banking.

Peake brings almost three years of experience from legacy Zulily where he was most recently Merchandise Director. Before that, he spent 16 years at Zappos, and began his career in merchandising and operations at Lombardi Sports.

