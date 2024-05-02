BlackDice's Deployment Progress and Investor Outlook for Q2 2024

LEEDS, United Kingdom, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackDice Holdings Corp. ("BlackDice," or the "Company"), an emerging player in AI-powered cybersecurity for the Telecom industry, witnessed a robust expansion of its pipeline during the first quarter of 2024 as multiple deployments with Landatel and Orion Telekom ready for launch in Q2. [Read recent press releases here, here and here.]



The biggest highlight of the first quarter was undoubtedly BlackDice’s participation in the prestigious Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February where the Company garnered substantial interest in its offerings, leading to productive discussions and potential collaborations. Notably, the event added approximately $50 million to its $100 million strong pipeline, with revenue growth expected to exceed 200% in the next 18-24 months bolstering BlackDice's leading market position in the AI-driven cybersecurity industry for mid-sized Telecoms.

Negotiations are currently underway with global Tier 1 and Tier 2 Telecom customers and partners in the US, Guatemala, Panama, Australia, Vietnam, Latvia, Serbia, Sweden, France, Africa, and Lebanon. In addition, the Company secured a partnership with a major global hardware vendor, underscoring the industry's recognition of BlackDice’s unique value proposition.

Deployments next month include Landatel, a global provider of VoIP-based telecommunications services and business solutions and Orion Telekom, Serbia's premier private Internet service provider. Both partnerships mark a significant step forward for the Company. With a focus on enabling seamless integration and providing comprehensive support for ‘Go-to-Market’ strategies, BlackDice ensures that its customers are ‘launch ready’ and equipped with the necessary tools and resources for successful implementation and subscriber roll-out.

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2024 and the full fiscal year, investors can anticipate further deployments, achievement of projected sales targets, and the execution of strategies that will continue to demonstrate BlackDice's unique business potential. The Company's strategy and product offerings are meticulously aligned with the latest trends in cybersecurity and procurement, specifically addressing the critical need to adaptively secure the vast amounts of sensitive data exchanged electronically each day. Strong product/market fit not only bolsters BlackDice's global appeal but also positions the Company to become the leading provider of network-level security for connected devices among global mid-sized telecoms and expand to new verticals such as military defense.

"The remarkable surge in global demand for real-time and predictive threat detection among ISPs clearly illustrates the robust market appetite for BlackDice's platform," said CEO Paul Hague. "This trend not only highlights the critical need for advanced cybersecurity solutions but also positions BlackDice at the forefront of this dynamic industry, poised for significant expansion. We've had an exceptionally strong start to 2024, and we continue to focus on our vision for sustained growth by delivering substantial value to all our stakeholders. In addition, endorsement by some of the world’s leading hardware (CEP) vendors and operators, who are eager to integrate our innovative cybersecurity solution to help retain their customers and improve average revenue per user (ARPU), confirms the unparalleled quality of our products. This is a testament to the strength of our team and our business model, setting the stage for further growth and development."

Investor Relations

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, +1 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

About BlackDice Holdings Corp.

BlackDice is pioneering the future of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Its commitment to transforming cybersecurity infrastructures through advanced technology empowers people and organizations to safeguard their digital assets and information against evolving threats through comprehensive protection and enhanced security. BlackDice works with Tier 1 and Tier 2 telecom providers to deliver proactive and adaptive solutions to their customers - who range from small and medium-sized businesses to residential customers. Capable of monitoring billions of devices at one time, BlackDice’s unique platform can detect unusual patterns that signal a threat or attack is starting to build - and prevent it before it occurs. Based in Leeds, United Kingdom with European headquarters in Malaga, Spain, BlackDice serves customers and partners across the globe, providing expert guidance and support to prevent cybersecurity risks. More information at: www.blackdice.ai and follow us on social media: X and LinkedIn.