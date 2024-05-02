Masterworks Surpasses $1 Billion In Capital Raised

NEW YORK, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masterworks.com, the pioneering investment platform that first enabled the securitization of blue-chip art, proudly announces the company has surpassed $1 billion in capital raised. By making these alternative assets available to retail investors, the platform has grown to nearly one million users since inception in 2017.



Founded by serial entrepreneur Scott Lynn, Masterworks has revolutionized how individuals invest in art, acquiring over 415 masterpieces from renowned artists including Banksy, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Yayoi Kusama and Picasso. The platform successfully raised $110 million on a greater than $1 billion Series A valuation in 2021.

Scott Lynn, Founder and CEO of Masterworks expressed his enthusiasm about reaching this landmark. “We are proud to hit this milestone as we continue to expand our offerings and help educate investors around the world on the art market. This achievement underscores our commitment to providing sophisticated and accessible art investment opportunities to a global audience.”

Based in New York City, Masterworks employs over 200 staff members and continues to grow, actively seeking new talent to join the team.

